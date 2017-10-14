13 Quotes From Today’s Most Successful Leaders On Opportunity And Getting Started

1 No matter where you are in life, check out these 13 quotes on opportunity and getting started

Whether it be entering the world of entrepreneurship, vying for a new position at a company or planning the next chapter in life, taking leaps is never easy. And it takes courage, perseverance and often, risk. However, it all starts with spotting the right opportunity and getting started.

While that can be easier said than done, every successful leader has experienced this moment at some point in his or her life. And the most important thing anyone can do is be prepared for new opportunities – or make opportunities work for them. You never know when a new one will present itself, so you’ve got to be willing and able to act in the moment and get started.