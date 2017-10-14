13 Quotes From Today’s Most Successful Leaders On Opportunity And Getting Started

13 Quotes From Today’s Most Successful Leaders On Opportunity And Getting Started

By
Rose Leadem
-
1No matter where you are in life, check out these 13 quotes on opportunity and getting started
Jeff Bezos

Whether it be entering the world of entrepreneurship, vying for a new position at a company or planning the next chapter in life, taking leaps is never easy. And it takes courage, perseverance and often, risk. However, it all starts with spotting the right opportunity and getting started.

While that can be easier said than done, every successful leader has experienced this moment at some point in his or her life. And the most important thing anyone can do is be prepared for new opportunities – or make opportunities work for them. You never know when a new one will present itself, so you’ve got to be willing and able to act in the moment and get started.

2Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg

“You have to take opportunities and make an opportunity fit for you, rather than the other way around.” – Sheryl Sandberg

3Larry Page
Larry Page

“It is often easier to make progress on mega-ambitious dreams. Since no one else is crazy enough to do it, you have little competition.” – Larry Page

4Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg

“Building a mission and building a business go hand-in-hand.” – Mark Zuckerberg

5Thomas Edison
Thomas Edison

“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” – Thomas Edison

6Elon Musk
Elon Musk

“The first step is to establish that something is possible; then probability will occur.” – Elon Musk

7Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart

“Once you realise that you have identified a passion, invest in yourself. Figure out what you need to know, what kind of experience and expertise you need to develop to do the things that you feel in your heart you will enjoy and that will sustain you both mentally and economically…” – Martha Stewart

8Coco Chanel
Coco Chanel

“Dress like you are going to meet your worst enemy today.” – Coco Chanel

9Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs

“You have to trust in something; your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever, because believing that the dots will connect down the road, will give you the confidence to follow your heart.” – Steve Jobs

10Richard Branson
Richard Branson

“Business opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming.” – Richard Branson

11Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein

“You have to learn the rules of the game. And then, you have to play it better than anyone else.” – Albert Einstein

12Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos – the leader

“In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story.” – Jeff Bezos

13Donald Trump
Donald Trump

“Watch, listen and learn. You can’t know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity.” – Donald Trump

14Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran

“Finding an opportunity is a matter of believing it’s there.” – Barbara Corcoran

Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.

