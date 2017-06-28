14 Leaders Share Their Inspirational Advice On Starting A Business

1Author Tim Leberecht in his TED Talk “Four Ways to Build a Human Company in the Age of Machines”
“As machines take our jobs and do them more efficiently, soon the only work left for us humans will be the kind of work that must be done beautifully rather than efficiently.”
2Mark Cuban
“The world’s first trillionaires are going to come from somebody who masters AI and all its derivatives and applies it in ways we never thought of.”
Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes To Help You Achieve Your Goals
3Elon Musk, on the question he asks every job applicant
“Tell me the story of your life, and the decisions that you made along the way, and why you made them.”
4From Sprint, by Jake Knapp
“[At Google Ventures] we’ve found that magic happens when we use big whiteboards to solve problems.. As humans, our short-term memory is not all that good, but our spatial memory is awesome. A room plastered with notes, diagrams, printouts and more takes advantage of that spatial memory. The room itself becomes a sort of shared brain.”
5Tools of Titans, by Tim Ferriss
“Wake up at least one hour before you have to be at a computer screen. Make a cup of tea and sit down with a pen and paper. Write down the three to five things – and no more – that are making you the most anxious or uncomfortable… Block out two to three hours to focus on one of them.”
6Option B, by Sheryl Sandberg
“Avoiding feelings isn’t the same as protecting feelings… Managers wait too long to break the news that people are being fired.”
Related: Woke Up With A Dark Cloud Today? Read These 10 Pieces Of Inspiration From Entrepreneurs
7Warren Buffett, in his 2017 letter to shareholders
“I’ll repeat what I’ve both said in the past and expect to say in future years: Babies born in America today are the luckiest crop in history.”
8Olivier Scalabre, in his TED Talk “The Next Manufacturing Revolution Is Here”
“In the next five years, the next billion consumers in China will inject more growth in our economies than the top five European markets together… If we play it right, we’ll see sustainable growth in all our economies.”
9Time, Talent, Energy, by Eric Garton and Michael Mankins
“Total global capital has more than tripled over the past two decades… Any reasonably profitable enterprise can readily obtain the capital it needs… For most companies, the truly scarce resources are the time, talent and energy of their people.”
10Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World, by Cal Newport
“If you keep interrupting your evening to check and respond to email, or put aside a few hours after dinner to catch up on an approaching deadline, you’re robbing your directed attention centers of the uninterrupted rest they need for restoration… Put another way: Trying to squeeze a little more work out of your evenings might reduce your effectiveness the next day.”
11Truth at Work: The Science of Delivering Tough Messages, by Mark Murphy
“Sign that you’re too soft: a five-minute conversation turns into 50 minutes… Sign that you’re too tough: You walk into a room and people stop talking.”
12Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations, by Thomas L. Friedman
“When you press the pause button on a machine, it stops. But when you press the pause button on human beings, they start. You start to reflect, you start to rethink your assumptions, you start to reimagine what is possible and, most importantly, you start to reconnect.”
13Laura Vanderkam, author, in her TED Talk “How to Gain Control of Your Free Time”
“The idea is we’ll save bits of time here and there, add it up, and finally get to everything we want to do. But after studying how successful people spend their time and looking at their schedules hour by hour, I think this idea has it completely backward. We don’t build the lives we want by saving time. We build the lives we want, and then time saves itself.”
Related: Inspiration From 7 Legendary Business Titans
This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.