6 SAB Entreprenurship Programmes That Provide Business Management And Support
We believe in the power of one idea. One idea that gives life to a business and drives it towards greatness.
The empowerment of entrepreneurs has always been a core objective for us at SAB. The creation of SAB KickStart, SAB Foundation, SAB Accelerator and SAB Thrive, shows our commitment to providing a tangible and sustainable future for South Africans by providing invaluable guidance and support to the businesses we partner with.
We believe in our entrepreneurs, in their dreams, in their drive to succeed and in the difference they make in our communities. That’s why we want to back them and their ideas 100%, and aim to create 10 000 sustainable jobs by 2022 through our entrepreneurship programmes.
Each of these programmes were created to aid entrepreneurs across various stages of business development and help people and communities that require business and management support. We have divided our resources into these segmented entrepreneurship programmes, in the hopes of inspiring and uplifting the communities in which they are situated.
We believe that the youth are capable of being powerful key drivers in our country’s economy. However, we are aware that on average, 70% of small businesses fail in the first 1-3 years of operation.
This is where we come in. Our aim is to help ensure that the businesses that operate in key high potential industries, and are led by young, ambitious and driven owners, are fully supported in their entrepreneurial journey through fit-for-purpose knowledge, tools and processes that will assist them to succeed long-term.
Introducing SAB KickStart, a youth entrepreneurial programme. Its main focus is to assist small business owners, between the ages of 18 and 35, so that they can play an active role in the economy by running successful and sustainable, youth-led businesses.
There are two parts to the programme – SAB KickStart Ignite and SAB KickStart Boost.
Ignite is a programme that supports disruptive, youth-led innovators that have businesses or products and services, with the potential to grow into viable businesses.
Eligible entrepreneurs receive technical product and business development support, which includes one on one mentoring, prototyping, commercialisation, and financial support, where required.
SAB KickStart Ignite is a 6-month programme which acts as a pipeline of entrepreneurs for more advanced programmes such as SAB KickStart Boost.
The Boost programme backs entrepreneurs with existing and emerging businesses in key industries. As a result, these businesses are encouraged to grow into sustainable businesses that create jobs in their surrounding communities.
The entrepreneurship programme consists of a 12-month course that includes assistance from operational processes and tools to business skills support and more. Capitalising on these skills will help take businesses to the next level.
For more information about SAB KickStart and its entry requirements, visit: https://www.sabentrepreneurship.co.za/kickstart
The SAB Foundation invests in entrepreneurs and social innovators – with an emphasis on services and products that benefit women, youth, people living in rural areas and persons living with disabilities – who show the potential and commitment to grow their businesses and create jobs.
SAB Foundation is an independent trust that was created in 2010. The foundation annually invests millions of rands towards developing entrepreneurship in South Africa and ensuring that low-income communities are uplifted.
SAB Foundation has two major focus areas, one being entrepreneurship and the other is social innovation.
“If you take a bucket that has holes, you can put water in that bucket, the bucket will never fill up with water. Through the SAB programme one was actually brought to understand that you need to start by plugging in the holes first for the business to grow.” – William Dhlongolo
Applications open once a year to recruit around 877 businesses.
Within the SAB Foundation, the Social Innovation Awards are held. These recognise the work of entrepreneurs who find innovative solutions to challenges facing some of South Africa’s most vulnerable people.
The work could include a product or a process that proves to be original and innovative within the category. You will also be required to prove that you have spent time and/or money developing your piece of work.
We define social innovation as innovation that demonstrates a sustainable business model while solving a social problem, with emphasis on innovation that benefits women, youth, people living in rural areas and people living with disabilities.
Applications for 2017 are currently closed and will re-open in 2018. They are open to all South African citizens of 18 years or older.
For more entry requirement information about the SAB Foundation Fund, visit: https://www.sabentrepreneurship.co.za/foundation
SAB Accelerator is focused on supporting black-owned suppliers in need of business development and technical support to grow further into the SAB supply chain.
The SAB Accelerator programme has 3 sub-programmes namely, Start-up, Catalyst and Amplify.
The Start-up and Catalyst programmes screen all potential suppliers to identify business gaps and provide the required support to enhance businesses. The suppliers are then taken through a 2-5-month programme, involving a variety of mentoring, training, and project management. Once this is complete they either graduate into the Amplify programme or graduate from the programme entirely depending on how they performed.
The Amplify programme provides additional business development support to the graduates of the Start-up and Catalyst programmes and takes place over a period of 3 months. Upon completion of the programme, applicants exit and are monitored on a bi-annual basis, for a period of 5 years to analyse their progress.
To find out more about the entry requirements for SAB Accelerator, visit: https://www.sabentrepreneurship.co.za/suppliers
The SAB Thrive Fund, is a fund focused on supporting existing black-owned suppliers in need of capital to grow and the need for improvements on their black ownership credentials by providing them with access to 100% black-owned capital.
The SAB Thrive Fund is an Enterprise & Supplier Development (E&SD) Fund powered by the Awethu Project, which is the Black Private Equity Fund Manager that owns a majority of the Fund (51%) – enabling this intervention to speak to both the spirit and the letter of the B-BBEE codes by creating shared value for both SAB and black-owned businesses.
The SAB Thrive Fund has been divided into two main parts:
The existing black-owned suppliers – which The SAB Thrive Fund can invest growth equity capital into in order to further their profitable expansion into the SAB supply chain, without diluting the black-ownership of these businesses.
The existing white-owned suppliers – which the fund also provides equity capital to, in order to support the enhancement of their black-ownership, while facilitating the introduction of a black entrepreneurs to gain an ownership stake in their business.
To find out more about the requirements for the SAB Thrive Fund visit: https://www.sabentrepreneurship.co.za/suppliers
HP Launches New Ink Tank Printers For High-Volume Home Users
New HP DeskJet GT Series offer high quality printing at an extremely low cost-per-page.
HP Inc. unveiled the new HP DeskJet GT 5820All-in-One series targeted at high-volume home users looking for a wireless ink tank printer that never stops. This wireless all-in-one prints thousands of pages, all at an ultra-low cost-per-page. Our easy-access, spill-free refill system means no more mess, just exceptional quality and reliability for all your high-volume home printing needs.
“High volume home users are focused on efficiency and are constantly on the lookout for innovation that can reduce cost and minimise disruption to their work,” said Jane Geypen, HPS Category Manager for South Africa. “The new HP DeskJet GT series makes high-quality, reliable printing more affordable and wireless printing and ink refill easy and fuss-free.”
Longer staying power, renowned quality
The HP DeskJet GT series prints up to 8,000 pages with a set of three HP colour bottles or up to 5,000 pages with a HP black ink bottle out of the box. Original HP inks are specially formulated to deliver sharp text, vibrant graphics and photos that are water and fading resistant, while also offering professional quality and borderless printing.
Replenishing ink is also clean and easy with HP’s innovative spill-free refill system. The bottles can simply be plugged into the tank without any squeezing required. You can also easily monitor ink levels with the transparent ink tanks.
Connect wirelessly and work from anywhere
The working environment today needs to be connected and wireless. The new HP DeskJet GT 5820 All-in-One printer makes it easy for you while working remotely to connect via a smartphone or tablets. The printer can be set up out of the box using just a mobile device. Even without a wireless network, Wi-Fi direct enables you to directly connect your printer to your mobile device at home.
In addition, with the HP All-in-One Printer Remote app, you can quickly send scans to email or cloud storage through your mobile device. You can easily print from a variety of devices including iPhone® and iPad® using AirPrint™, or smartphones and tablets running Android™, Windows® 8, Windows® 10, and Google™ Chrome™ operating systems.
Quick, easy setup
The HP DeskJet GT 5820 All-in-One comes with a set of three Original HP GT52 colour ink bottles, plus an Original HP GT51 black ink bottle, so you can set up fast and start printing right away. High-yield HP GT51/52 ink bottles are the perfect match for high-volume printing. Original HP inks are specially formulated to work with the all-in-one, and ensure that printing is simple and reliable, with amazing results every time.
More information about the new HP DeskJet GT 5820 All-in-One series is available at http://www8.hp.com/za/en/home.html
Why You Need To Be Using The HP GT 5820 In Your Business
Extremely low cost per page. Innovative high-quality printing. Everything you’ve come to expect from HP.
HP recently launched their GT 5820, this All-in-One printer is ideal for high-volume users or small- and micro-businesses who need low-cost, high-volume printing. If you need to be able to print on-the-go the GT 5820 can give you the freedom to print from your smartphone or tablet, the 5820 model offers easy mobile printing options.
No matter which model you choose, you’ll get:
- Affordable high-volume printing
- A clean, easy refill experience
- Easy monitoring and maintenance, with minimal intervention
- Consistent, high-quality results for everyday documents and photos
- Borderless printing for brochures, flyers, photos, and more
- Convenient, quality copying and scanning.
Higher stamina at a lower cost
The new and innovative GT 5820 can handle high-volume printing, affordably. It can print up to 8,000 pages (colour set) or 5,000 pages (black), with extremely low cost per page with high-volume printing. You can print thousands of pages with the new and improved high-capacity ink tanks, and whenever you want you simply add more ink.
User-friendly ink refill system
Restore ink levels with our easy-access, spill-free refill system. It will help you to improve your workflow with productivity features and print longer without having to replenish ink. Monitor ink levels with transparent ink tanks, and easily replenish whenever you like with Original HP high-yield ink bottles.
You can now avoid messy overflow as HP’s unique spout design prevents ink from filling past the tank’s maximum fill line. Simply plug the bottle into the ink tank and let it drain, no squeezing, no spilling.
Exceptional HP quality
With the GT 5820 you can print crisp, sharp text, vibrant graphics, and so much more. If you’re looking for consistent, professional-quality results try using the world’s No. 1 printer brand.
This all-in-one is designed and built to HP’s high standards for reliable, long-term use.
The GT 5820 will help you to produce standout everyday documents with sharper lines, darker blacks, and reduced smudging on ColorLok® papers. Rely on Original HP inks for durable colour photos that resist water and fading, and last for decades. You can be sure your projects always look great no matter what you print. Create borderless brochures, flyers, photos, and more, right in your office.
Get the features you need for work and other tasks, in this all-in-one, including copy and scan functions, so you can save time and accomplish more using just one device.
4 Accounting Online Learning Courses From ACCA You Can Take For Free
We aim to provide you with the world’s best online courses in accountancy, finance and business, equipping you with the skills to start or supercharge your career.
ACCA-X is developed by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the world’s most forward-thinking professional accountancy body. Our online courses are hosted on the edX.org platform.
We aim to provide you with the world’s best online courses in accountancy, finance and business, equipping you with the skills to start or supercharge your career.
Our values:
We love accounting
We believe that high-quality accountancy tuition should be available to everyone. That’s why our introductory and intermediate online courses are free and can be accessed anytime, anywhere.
Being part of something bigger
At the heart of ACCA-X is our community of learners from all over the world. Our online community culture encourages collaboration and learners helping each other.
ACCA-X online learning programme offers the following free online courses:
- Introduction to Bookkeeping
- Intermediate Bookkeeping
- Introduction to Management Accounting
- Intermediate Management Accounting
These courses are 6 week long and ‘on-demand’ so you can start at any time you wish.
Do you have love and passion for Accounting? Do you want know how you can be part of something bigger?
Don’t hesitate to contact Linah on 011 459 1904 or email her on Linah.Thaba@accaglobal.com
