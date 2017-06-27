[PODCAST] Ross Drakes, Owner Nice Work, – How To Hustle For Your Money

Related: [PODCAST] Brad Shorkend – How To Be A leader
Matt Brown chats to Ross Drakes about the realities of managing cashflow of a business and shares little known tactics and tips for entrepreneurs so they always get paid and keep the doors open.
- Why entrepreneurs need to hustle for their money
- How to chase late payments and reduce your debtors book
- When to consider sweat equity: What you need to know
- The invoicing terms that work and those that don’t
- What to tell your employees when you can’t pay them
- How to decide what business you should start.