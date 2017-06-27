[PODCAST] Ross Drakes, Owner Nice Work, – How To Hustle For Your Money

Related: [PODCAST] Brad Shorkend – How To Be A leader

Matt Brown chats to Ross Drakes about the realities of managing cashflow of a business and shares little known tactics and tips for entrepreneurs so they always get paid and keep the doors open.

Why entrepreneurs need to hustle for their money

How to chase late payments and reduce your debtors book

When to consider sweat equity: What you need to know

The invoicing terms that work and those that don’t

What to tell your employees when you can’t pay them

How to decide what business you should start.

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes.