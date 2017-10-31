Top Apps Your Start-up Needs Right Now

The amount of effort and energy that goes into building a startup business is a lot more than what meets the eye. Small business owners are very easily taken for granted, as people are not fully aware of the amount of work that goes into running those businesses. It’s no doubt that they wear many different hats.

Who would have thought that your mobile phone could turn into the best personal assistant! There is such a variety of new, modern apps that could benefit any small business operation, but it depends largely on your needs and your teams’, and individual preferences.

If you believe strongly in staying organised, up-to-date with the latest industry news, connected with your employees and on time for your next meeting, then you’ll be able to feast your eyes on the amount of apps you can find to help you out. Who knows, you might even be able to swap app suggestions when you next attend an entrepreneurial conference?

It’s just as easy as that. If you have the right mobile apps to help you with internal (or even external) affairs, you’ll be able to spend more time focusing on other ‘stuff’ that matters most. Like making money.

Here are a few popular apps to help you out:

The name might not ring a bell, but it certainly is a very important app to have. If your team does a lot of collaborative work that includes excessive to-do lists, Todo is the ideal app for this.

It provides colour coded tags, time and location details (with a Siri integration) and space for additional notes. While a simple concept, this interesting app hosts an easy way to stay organised and promote team collaboration.

We can all agree that a paper-free world is honestly the dream. As silly as it sounds, paperwork can cause a lot of internal frustrations and miscommunication. If you’re concerned about losing any important documents, then Evernote could be the solution you need.

It allows you to quickly scan business cards, documents, meeting notes and other paper-based files straight to your smartphone. The exciting part is that you’ll be able to share the file with colleagues, or upload it to any other app that’s on your phone too.

No matter where you use the app, you’ll be able to access all of your notes and the notes shared.

Linkedin has been around for quite some time, so you’re probably familiar with it. But if not, you’re really missing out. The great thing about this app is that it allows you to search for new talent, connect with other business individuals in your industry circle, and keep up to date with the latest trends and industry leaders. Start connecting. It’ll lead you to wonderful, interesting people.

With digital ruling our lives, video conferencing has become a big thing for businesses. Zoom provides the highest quality video and audio available for any business. Multiple conferencing rooms, remote attendees and even built-in group chat are all easy to manage with the app’s easy-to-use platform integration.

Best of all, your subscription plan can be adjusted according to your needs. This app is perfect for companies that have employees spaced out and not always at the office.

There’s been a lot of noise around Slack, clearly one of the greatest instant messaging platforms. If you’re working with a team of remote members, getting everyone onto the same page can be extremely challenging and even frustrating.

Now you can organise your team’s conversations into separate private or public channels or send a direct message. There’s no limit to how many users your business can add.

For project managers, Trello is your new go-to app. It is an easy-to-use platform that tracks your team’s workflow. Each task ‘card’ or document that you create on a Trello board represents an assignment.

You can add members, comments, attachments, checklists, due dates and labels or stickers to make the task card as descriptive as possible. And whenever you change a card, Trello notifies each member involved.

If you use Microsoft Outlook as your email platform, Mobile Day gives you access to your meeting calendar and email participants’ details right from your mobile phone.

It syncs with your phone, providing a one-touch access to any conference call or online meeting without the admin of having to connect. It also allows you to easily text or email attendees if you’re running a few minutes late.

Pocket is honestly everything you’ve wished for. If you have a short attention span or are running late but have just seen something interesting on the internet, you can make a note to go back to an article and read it later.

This app takes you straight back to the article and is very exciting for busy entrepreneurs can stay up-to-date with current events and industry news.