5 Best Online Businesses To Start This Year (Infographic)

There’s no better time to start an online business. Today, most retailers are finding that a good deal of their sales come from online shoppers. However, it doesn’t stop there – nearly every industry is moving online. So if you’re thinking about starting a new business venture, you should think about how to put your skills to use on the web.

Not sure what type of online business you should start? Easy. Sell what you already have: your knowledge. Offer your knowledge or expertise in a package, for example in the form of an ebook or a webinar. If your talents lie in creating things, then launch an Etsy or eBay channel and sell your crafts online. In 2016, Etsy sales reached $669.7 million – an increase of more than $100 million from 2015. For some inspiration, check out Distributel’s infographic below.

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.