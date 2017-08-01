Ideas To Start Your Own Business In Signage And Printing

According to Lynette Nicholson, Research Manager at Old Mutual, ‘a growing number of people in working metropolitan households – particularly in the middle to upper income brackets – are finding ways to supplement their incomes by having more than one job’. This is based on research findings of the 2017 Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor.

The signage and printing industry offers opportunities for small start-ups or those looking to grow their businesses with minimal investment. These opportunities will be showcased at the upcoming Sign Africa and FESPA Africa expo, which is co-located with Africa Print and Africa LED.

The event is taking place from 13-15 September at Gallagher Convention Centre.

Entry level screen printing solutions

Screen printing on T-shirts and other promotional items is a simple and cost-effective business solution. It is also a way to open opportunities in new market segments. Applications include overalls, shopping bags, promotional, corporate and safety wear, wood, vinyl, paper, plastics, metals, flat substrates like clipboards, binders, notebooks, mouse pads, coasters, business cards, stickers and corrugated signs or posters.

‘A minimal investment of R10,000 or less can get you started with a one colour table top unit. This comes with a screen a squeegee and inks as well as cleaning materials, photo-emulsion and cleaning chemicals. A heat press can be used to cure the inks. These vary in price, starting at R4,500 for a 380x380mm unit,’ said Dov Meyers, Sales Director at Chemosol.

‘For all newcomers into the printing world this is where you need to start because there are endless possibilities when it comes to screen printing,’ he added.

Depending on the size of your equipment, you can set up in a small space such as a room in a house or garage. Hall one at the FESPA Africa and Sign Africa expo is dedicated to textile printing, with exhibitors showcasing inks, screen printing equipment, garment decorating equipment, heat presses, cap presses, digital printers, consumables and more.

Mugs and promotional gifts

The heat presses, sublimation printers, crystal and glass decorating systems, inks consumables, sandblasting systems and equipment that will be exhibited at the event will enable visitors to enter into the Signage and Novelty and Corporate gifting market.

Sublimation systems allow you to print on T-Shirts, caps, ceramic plates and tiles, mugs, mouse pads, paper memo cubes, jigsaw puzzles, lettering, kit bags, jeans, takkies, belts, sweatbands, plaques, mirrors, coated metals and other miscellaneous fabrics and material.

Vehicle Wrapping

Vehicle wrapping is a popular medium to ‘drive’ brand awareness, and with the great volume of cars on the road and high congestion rates, it can be a very effective marketing tool for commercial vehicles.

Vehicle wrapping’s return on investment is high. Richard Wood, National Retail Solution Manager at transit media specialist Graffiti, said that the main reason for the high demand for vehicle branding is how cost effective vehicle advertising can be for brands.

‘The channel means that a business can use its assets as mobile billboards, which eliminates the monthly media fees associated with other out-of-home platforms.’

Various companies will be doing vehicle wrapping demonstrations on their stands, showing off the capabilities of vinyl.

Of course, these business opportunities require training and some research. Luckily industry experts will be available at the Sign Africa and FESPA Africa expo to answer visitors’ questions. For more information about the event, and to register online, please visit: www.signafricaexpo.com/entrepreneur