The Youngest Body20 Franchise Owners Share Their Success Story

“I’m glad we chose Body20. I wouldn’t want to be their competitor,” says Body20 Montana owner Stiaan Pieterse. He and his brother CW, who runs Body20 Brooklyn, invested in the franchise two years ago after the amazing results they experienced as clients.

“Both Stiaan and I love to work out,” says CW. “We were clients of Body20 and couldn’t get enough of it. We were looking for a professional change and saw the brand as our ideal opportunity. It’s changed our lives and we’ve never looked back.”

Out of the ordinary

As fitness fanatics, Stiaan and CW, also known as the Brooklyn Brothers within the franchise, saw potential in the Body20 concept that gave them results equivalent to a workout of four hours minimum in the gym, in just 20 minutes. “I could not let this opportunity slip through my hands; I had to be part of it,” says Stiaan, a mechanical engineer by profession.

“To train someone in only 20 minutes and get the results in only a fraction of the time, that’s what excites me and motivates me to get up in the morning.”

Two years in, Stiaan and his brother — who studied chartered accountancy — are happy franchisees with the brand they describe as strong, firm and exceptional. This is largely thanks to the support they each receive as store owners. The constant training they receive for self-improvement as well as for their trainers is a benefit they both beam about.

“This is not one of those companies where you are seen as a number. At Body20 you’re seen as a true shareholder and owner in the brand as a whole,” says CW.

On the up and up

As two of Body20’s youngest franchisees, the brothers aren’t afraid of the challenge of owning and running two locations, but it’s passion for people and results that has seen their businesses succeed. “I love what I do and that excites me,” says Stiaan.

“That excitement turns into passion and that only drives me more and more. Since being part of Body20 I have not worked a day in my life.”

Of course, it helps having a capable and equally passionate team, including head office. Both CW and Stiaan laud the 24-hour support received from MD Bertus Albertse, Franchise Relations Manager Shaun Bruin and his team who are always available to communicate.

“From the second I’ve been part of the brand I’ve grown exponentially, learnt something new every day,” says Stiaan. “With the support of the brand, the easy business model and a little elbow grease, it’s almost impossible for you not to make a success of it.”