10 Successful SA Women Entrepreneurs’ Top Advice On Balancing Work And Family

12 Farah Fortune

Entrepreneur: Farah Fortune

Farah Fortune Company: African Star Communications

African Star Communications Family: One child

One child Contact: www.africanstar.co.za

Farah Fortune resigned from her previous position and started her business from her bedroom floor. Fortune soon found herself sharing two-minute noodles with her daughter as the money began to run out.

Fortune had to momentarily shelve her dream of starting her own business and work for a PR company in order to support her daughter. She hated every minute of it so when her CC registration finally come through, she walked out the door.

Today, African Star Communications represents high-profile rappers such as K.O and Solo, and stand-up comedians Loyiso Gola and Jason Goliath. What made Fortune different from other PR firms is she took on small clients and made them into big stars.

Fortune revealed:

“My daughter keeps me motivated; she needs clothes on her back and food in her stomach. Even if this didn’t work for me, I’d scrub toilets to make sure she had what she needed. I will never see my child suffer.”

Fortune believes that balancing work and home isn’t easy at all; she has a demanding career and considers herself very lucky to have an amazing support system. Fortune doesn’t feel like she’s missing out on anything as her daughter is her priority she makes sure she’s always there for her.

