Funding And Financial Assistance For SA Women Entrepreneurs

8 Absa Women Empowerment Fund

Absa has positioned itself to assist with the empowerment of females by introducing the Women Empowerment Fund. This loan offers a minimum of R50 000 to a maximum of R3 million with a maximum loan of five years and a monthly reducible overdraft.

The Women Empowerment Fund has been designed so that 70% of the loan is paid directly to suppliers and the interest rate is linked to the prime lending rate. The loan will also be structured according to the associated credit risk of the entrepreneur and their business.

If you’re a businesswoman with the skills and expertise to make a success of your business and your loan application has been turned down because you did not have enough security, then you may be eligible for finance though Absa’s Women Empowerment Fund, depending on your businesses’ capability to repay the loan.

Do You Qualify for Absa’s Women Empowerment Fund?

Those eligible for this acceleration funding must meet the following criteria:

You are a South African woman permanently residing in South Africa.

Your business is a Small to Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) as defined by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – including new start-ups, existing businesses, franchises and businesses switching from other banks, subject to Absa Credit approval.

You do not qualify for a traditional business loan under normal banking criteria due to poor credit records (must be justifiable).

The business’s major shareholder (more than 66%) is fully involved in the day-to-day operation of the business.

You have the skills and, or, expertise relevant to your business and the industry or sector.

You have a well-researched business plan.

Your business can show profitability through historical financials or a realistic cash flow forecast.

You operate in an approved industry (ask ABSA’s consultants about the sectors and industries that do not qualify).

You require repeat loans, but only once the initial loan has been repaid in full.

You need a loan of between R50 000 and R3 million with a maximum loan term of five years and monthly reducible overdrafts.

You can show evidence of a revenue stream, i.e. letters of intent. (Purchase orders)

The main business transactional account is held with Absa; no split banking is allowed.

The following conditions mean you will be unable to receive funding for ABSA’s Women Empowerment Fund:

Non-South African citizens

Money raising ventures

Enrichment

All trusts, public companies, section 21 companies

Commercial and Residential property finance

How to Apply for Absa’s Women Empowerment Fund

You will find more information and the application form on the website here.

To apply for funding complete the application form and bring it to your nearest Absa branch, along with the relevant supporting documentation listed on the last page of the application form.

Contact the Absa Women Empowerment Fund

For more information and enquiries into the fund contact ABSA on their support centre line: 0860 040 302.

For more information on ABSA Enterprise funding read this guide.

Resources and support

Government and successful women entrepreneurs have realised there is a gap in education for female entrepreneurs and have started to create support programmes where female entrepreneurs can find out exactly what they need to be successful within a specific sector or business.