[PODCAST] Benji Coetzee, Founder & CEO Of Empty Trips – How To Disrupt A $8 Trillion Logistics Industry

Matt Brown
Starting a business is hard enough, but raising capital for your business is a lot harder and it can mean the difference between success and failure.

Matt Brown chats to Benji Coetzee, the founder of Empty Trips, a South African start-up that is disrupting an $8 trillion logistics industry. In this episode we explore her personal journey of attempting to raise capital for her start-up in the local venture capital market.

  • Why there are downsides to both bootstrapping vs raising capital
  • What to look for when taking on an investor
  • How big South African corporates are engaging with the startup community
  • Why the angel network in South Africa is not where it should be
  • Mistakes entrepreneurs should avoid when hiring a team
  • Why all entrepreneurs need to ‘risk it for the biscuit’.

Matt Brown is the CEO of Digital Kungfu a strategic business consultancy. He is also the host of the Matt Brown Show - a podcast empowering and entrepreneurs around the globe.

