[PODCAST] Benji Coetzee, Founder & CEO Of Empty Trips – How To Disrupt A $8 Trillion Logistics Industry

Starting a business is hard enough, but raising capital for your business is a lot harder and it can mean the difference between success and failure.
Matt Brown chats to Benji Coetzee, the founder of Empty Trips, a South African start-up that is disrupting an $8 trillion logistics industry. In this episode we explore her personal journey of attempting to raise capital for her start-up in the local venture capital market.
- Why there are downsides to both bootstrapping vs raising capital
- What to look for when taking on an investor
- How big South African corporates are engaging with the startup community
- Why the angel network in South Africa is not where it should be
- Mistakes entrepreneurs should avoid when hiring a team
- Why all entrepreneurs need to ‘risk it for the biscuit’.