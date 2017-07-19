[PODCAST] Benji Coetzee, Founder & CEO Of Empty Trips – How To Disrupt A $8 Trillion Logistics Industry

Related: 5 Answers From Digital Kungfu On Why Podcasts Are Your Best Self Development Tool

Starting a business is hard enough, but raising capital for your business is a lot harder and it can mean the difference between success and failure.

Matt Brown chats to Benji Coetzee, the founder of Empty Trips, a South African start-up that is disrupting an $8 trillion logistics industry. In this episode we explore her personal journey of attempting to raise capital for her start-up in the local venture capital market.

Why there are downsides to both bootstrapping vs raising capital

What to look for when taking on an investor

How big South African corporates are engaging with the startup community

Why the angel network in South Africa is not where it should be

Mistakes entrepreneurs should avoid when hiring a team

Why all entrepreneurs need to ‘risk it for the biscuit’.

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes.