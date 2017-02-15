Have You Fallen Off The New Year’s Resolution Wagon Already?

Making new year’s resolutions is the easiest part of getting back to reality. Setting pen to paper, while you lounge around in your PJs with a glass of sweet red, is a mental hiatus we all indulge in come 1st January. But is it procrastination in disguise?

Now that we’re fully in the swing of 2017 it’s back to business. Time to map out realistic goals.

How’s your current mind-set going to lead to a more productive, enriching work-life balance?

You’ve heard of “working smart” but have you heard about setting SMART goals? Don’t tense up in your recliner just yet, this isn’t your conscience talking. Yes, we all need clearly defined objectives in our love-lives and fitness routines.

We’re not suggesting that you toss those more “feel-good” ambitions out the window. Your holistic wellbeing is paramount to success in the work place. We’re simply suggesting that you take a little time to work smaller deliverables into your daily routine.

A great example is to exercise that writing muscle. Effective written communication is a crucial skill to master in the workplace. But how do you improve on something you’ve been doing since grade school? Well, there’s writing emails and then there’s dedicated writing time.

According to Neil Patel, you should be setting aside at least 30 minutes every day to journal your thoughts. This is a fantastic way to develop a more disciplined, precise writing style.

Real talk: Finding more tangible ways improve your routine will help make 2017 your year to shine. The more quotidian aspects of personal growth can be pretty challenging too. Just don’t give up too soon. You know what the best way to eat an elephant is after all.