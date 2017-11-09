HP Launches New Ink Tank Printers For High-Volume Home Users

HP Inc. unveiled the new HP DeskJet GT 5820All-in-One series targeted at high-volume home users looking for a wireless ink tank printer that never stops.

This wireless all-in-one prints thousands of pages, all at an ultra-low cost-per-page. Our easy-access, spill-free refill system means no more mess, just exceptional quality and reliability for all your high-volume home printing needs.

“High volume home users are focused on efficiency and are constantly on the lookout for innovation that can reduce cost and minimise disruption to their work,” said Jane Geypen, HPS Category Manager for South Africa.

“The new HP DeskJet GT series makes high-quality, reliable printing more affordable and wireless printing and ink refill easy and fuss-free.”

Longer staying power, renowned quality

The HP DeskJet GT series prints up to 8,000 pages with a set of three HP colour bottles or up to 5,000 pages with a HP black ink bottle out of the box. Original HP inks are specially formulated to deliver sharp text, vibrant graphics and photos that are water and fading resistant, while also offering professional quality and borderless printing.

Replenishing ink is also clean and easy with HP’s innovative spill-free refill system. The bottles can simply be plugged into the tank without any squeezing required. You can also easily monitor ink levels with the transparent ink tanks.

Connect wirelessly and work from anywhere

The working environment today needs to be connected and wireless. The new HP DeskJet GT 5820 All-in-One printer makes it easy for you while working remotely to connect via a smartphone or tablets.

The printer can be set up out of the box using just a mobile device. Even without a wireless network, Wi-Fi direct enables you to directly connect your printer to your mobile device at home.

In addition, with the HP All-in-One Printer Remote app, you can quickly send scans to email or cloud storage through your mobile device. You can easily print from a variety of devices including iPhone® and iPad® using AirPrint™, or smartphones and tablets running Android™, Windows® 8, Windows® 10, and Google™ Chrome™ operating systems.

Quick, easy setup

The HP DeskJet GT 5820 All-in-One comes with a set of three Original HP GT52 colour ink bottles, plus an Original HP GT51 black ink bottle, so you can set up fast and start printing right away. High-yield HP GT51/52 ink bottles are the perfect match for high-volume printing. Original HP inks are specially formulated to work with the all-in-one, and ensure that printing is simple and reliable, with amazing results every time.

More information about the new HP DeskJet GT 5820 All-in-One series is available at http://www8.hp.com/za/en/home.html