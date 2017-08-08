Liquor City – The All-Rounder

Known as Liquor City’s all-rounder, Andrew spends his time ensuring implementation of functions designed to reach the group’s objectives. Growing up in the retail trade provided the perfect springboard for his role at Liquor City. He has worked his way onto the board and believes that Liquor City has the most exciting future of any business in the liquor industry. It is for this reason that he is currently re-evaluating the role they play as one of the leading franchisors in the country.

Andrew talks about the challenges of a franchisor, the benefits of owning both franchised and corporate stores as well as their decision to expand and grow through a franchise business model.

Nedbank recognises the contribution franchising makes towards growing South Africa’s economy. Nedbank Franchising is all about partnerships – a concept we pioneered in the area of business banking in South Africa. With our client-centred philosophy ‘partnering with you to grow your franchise’, Nedbank Franchising offers clients a banking partnership founded on our willingness and ability to understand your franchise and provide you with a solution-driven service. Our unique approach allows us to deliver, through a single contact point, an integrated franchising solution centred on three key principles: localised decision-making with national support, access to specialised expertise and customisation.

