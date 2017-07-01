Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise

Sunburst Electric is an electrical contracting franchise which services the residential and commercial markets, by offering repairs, upgrades and installations, while delivering high customer satisfaction by getting the job done right the first time. With over 270 possible Sunburst Electric franchise locations nationwide, the perfect fit for you is out there.

Our pre-selected locations are known as “Zones”. Purchasing a zone will allow a franchisee to trade and market in that area. We have based the designated zones as per research that was conducted by a research consulting firm.

A franchisee can purchase a maximum of 2 zones at a time, purchasing multiple zones will enable the franchisee to receive a discounted price on the other zones.

What makes a great Zone for a Sunburst Electric franchise?

A great Zone does not necessarily mean the biggest zone. A good zone would be classified as either a zone that has many households to potentially service or a zone that is high in terms of LSM (Living Standards Measure) as they have the disposable income for the service offering. Although, some zones may have a large number of households but the LSM may be lower making the zone good to invest in but not great. The same applies for a zone that may have fewer households but with a higher LSM.

Top Zones per Province:

Gauteng:

Sandton

Krugersdorp

Groenkloof

Randburg

Alberton

Bedfordview

Boksburg

Irene

Western Cape:

Strand

Stellenbosch

Cape Town

Hout Bay

George

Bellville

Eastern Cape:

Jeffery’s Bay

Grahamstown

Port Elizabeth

East London

Queenstown

King Williams Town

Northern Cape:

Kimberly

Uppington

KwaZulu-Natal:

Durban South

Ladysmith

Richards Bay

Umhlanga

Amazimtoti

Pinetown

North West:

Rustenburg North East

Rustenburg South West

Limpopo:

Thabazimbi

Polokwane

Tzaneen

Phalaborwa

Mpumalanga:

Witbank/Middleburg

Lydenburg

Secunda/Standerton

Free State:

Sasolburg

Bloemfontein

If you want to learn more reasons to invest in an electrical franchise, or if you would like to take the next step in joining Sunburst Electric, don’t hesitate to contact us today!