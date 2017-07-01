Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise

Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise

By
Entrepreneur
-
SHARE

Sunburst Electric

Sunburst Electric is an electrical contracting franchise which services the residential and commercial markets, by offering repairs, upgrades and installations, while delivering high customer satisfaction by getting the job done right the first time. With over 270 possible Sunburst Electric franchise locations nationwide, the perfect fit for you is out there.

Our pre-selected locations are known as “Zones”. Purchasing a zone will allow a franchisee to trade and market in that area. We have based the designated zones as per research that was conducted by a research consulting firm.

A franchisee can purchase a maximum of 2 zones at a time, purchasing multiple zones will enable the franchisee to receive a discounted price on the other zones.

Related: Should You Purchase An Existing Franchise?

What makes a great Zone for a Sunburst Electric franchise?

A great Zone does not necessarily mean the biggest zone. A good zone would be classified as either a zone that has many households to potentially service or a zone that is high in terms of LSM (Living Standards Measure) as they have the disposable income for the service offering. Although, some zones may have a large number of households but the LSM may be lower making the zone good to invest in but not great. The same applies for a zone that may have fewer households but with a higher LSM.

Top Zones per Province:

Gauteng:

  • Sandton
  • Krugersdorp
  • Groenkloof
  • Randburg
  • Alberton
  • Bedfordview
  • Boksburg
  • Irene

Western Cape:

  • Strand
  • Stellenbosch
  • Cape Town
  • Hout Bay
  • George
  • Bellville

Eastern Cape:

  • Jeffery’s Bay
  • Grahamstown
  • Port Elizabeth
  • East London
  • Queenstown
  • King Williams Town

Related: 4 Franchise Site Selection Tips To Find The Perfect Home For Your Business

Northern Cape:

  • Kimberly
  • Uppington

KwaZulu-Natal:

  • Durban South
  • Ladysmith
  • Richards Bay
  • Umhlanga
  • Amazimtoti
  • Pinetown

North West:

  • Rustenburg North East
  • Rustenburg South West

Limpopo:

  • Thabazimbi
  • Polokwane
  • Tzaneen
  • Phalaborwa

Mpumalanga:

  • Witbank/Middleburg
  • Lydenburg
  • Secunda/Standerton

Free State:

  • Sasolburg
  • Bloemfontein

If you want to learn more reasons to invest in an electrical franchise, or if you would like to take the next step in joining Sunburst Electric, don’t hesitate to contact us today!

Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
http://www.entrepreneurmag.co.za
Entrepreneur Magazine is South Africa's top read business publication with the highest readership per month according to AMPS. The title has won seven major publishing excellence awards since it's launch in 2006. Entrepreneur Magazine is the "how-to" handbook for growing companies. Find us on Google+ here.

Related Articles