Why You Need To Be Using The HP GT 5820 In Your Business

Why You Need To Be Using The HP GT 5820 In Your...

HP recently launched their GT 5820, this All-in-One printer is ideal for high-volume users or small- and micro-businesses who need low-cost, high-volume printing. If you need to be able to print on-the-go the GT 5820 can give you the freedom to print from your smartphone or tablet, the 5820 model offers easy mobile printing options.

No matter which model you choose, you’ll get:

Affordable high-volume printing

A clean, easy refill experience

Easy monitoring and maintenance, with minimal intervention

Consistent, high-quality results for everyday documents and photos

Borderless printing for brochures, flyers, photos, and more

Convenient, quality copying and scanning.

Related: 3 Sure Fire Ways To Improve Efficiency And Find Your Business’s Productivity Sweet Spot

Higher stamina at a lower cost

The new and innovative GT 5820 can handle high-volume printing, affordably. It can print up to 8,000 pages (colour set) or 5,000 pages (black), with extremely low cost per page with high-volume printing.

You can print thousands of pages with the new and improved high-capacity ink tanks, and whenever you want you simply add more ink

User-friendly ink refill system

Restore ink levels with our easy-access, spill-free refill system. It will help you to improve your workflow with productivity features and print longer without having to replenish ink.

Monitor ink levels with transparent ink tanks, and easily replenish whenever you like with Original HP high-yield ink bottles.

You can now avoid messy overflow as HP’s unique spout design prevents ink from filling past the tank’s maximum fill line. Simply plug the bottle into the ink tank and let it drain, no squeezing, no spilling.

Exceptional HP quality

With the GT 5820 you can print crisp, sharp text, vibrant graphics, and so much more. If you’re looking for consistent, professional-quality results try using the world’s No. 1 printer brand.

Related: HP Launches New Ink Tank Printers For High-Volume Home Users

This all-in-one is designed and built to HP’s high standards for reliable, long-term use.

The GT 5820 will help you to produce standout everyday documents with sharper lines, darker blacks, and reduced smudging on ColorLok® papers. Rely on Original HP inks for durable colour photos that resist water and fading, and last for decades. You can be sure your projects always look great no matter what you print. Create borderless brochures, flyers, photos, and more, right in your office.

Get the features you need for work and other tasks, in this all-in-one, including copy and scan functions, so you can save time and accomplish more using just one device.