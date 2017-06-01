We’re Hiring! Sales Manager (Media Solutions Manager)

Position: Sales Manager (Media Solutions Manager)

Sales Manager (Media Solutions Manager) Company: Entrepreneur Media SA (Pty) Ltd

Entrepreneur Media SA (Pty) Ltd Start Date: 1 August 2017

1 August 2017 Application Deadline: 5 June 2017

Entrepreneur Media SA (Pty) Ltd is hiring a very experienced, motivational and highly skilled Sales Manager to manage a sales team selling across multiple product categories including digital and magazine advertising, sponsorships and content.

The Ideal candidates will be over 30 years of age, and have a minimum 5 (five) years media sales management experience.

Candidate Requirements

Mature Candidate (30+ years)

Minimum 5 years’ experience in media sales management

Enjoys working in a structured and demanding environment

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric

Tertiary education advantageous; Degree, Diploma

Media experience is mandatory

A successful sales management track record of growing revenue

Proven track record of outstanding results

Understands print and digital sales

Skills & Competencies (Role Requirements):

Very good computer skills (Excel, Word, Outlook)

Well-spoken with excellent telephone skills

Exceptional negotiation & presentation skills

Exceptional time management, organisational skills

Excellent communication, interpersonal, presentation and computer skills

Uncompromising standards of excellence

Courteous and well groomed

Own transport and cell phone

Reporting Structure:

Reports to Group CEO

Offer

A CTC will be offered including medical aid, retirement contribution, travel and cell phone allowances. The basic CTC is negotiable up to 10% above current earnings and relative to experience and a proven track record. The position also includes excellent monthly, quarterly and annual commissions and bonuses exceeding R200-300k per annum. Annual earnings are not capped. Receive outstanding in-house training through associate company ThinkSales Corporation.

About the Company:

Entrepreneur Magazine and Online was launched in South Africa in April 2006 and is published by Entrepreneur Media SA (Pty) Ltd under license from Entrepreneur Media Inc, US. Entrepreneur Magazine is currently the No. 1 sold business publication in South Africa according to ABC (Audited Bureau of Circulation) and is the winner of seven significant industry awards for publishing excellence and outstanding design and editorial. For more information please visit: www.entrepreneurmag.co.za