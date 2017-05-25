10X Your Business: Come Find Out How

Going from 1 to 10 staff, and from 10 to 100 staff are different worlds. The skills and knowledge required to scale 10X are totally different, and few scale up teams have them. That’s why 70% of successful entrepreneurs get stuck in No Man’s Land – the Bermuda Triangle of Growth.
If you’re scaling up and your team has never built and led a sizeable organisation before, the single most valuable investment you can make is acquiring cutting edge tools, skills and knowledge to scale a company.
Because scaling up is a unique and acute business leadership challenge, generalist MBA’s and business management programmes are totally inappropriate for scale up teams.
They’re too academic, slow, and time-consuming.
Related: 10 Hacks To Hire Your Next Best Talent
We offer a ’Just-In-Time’ process to give your team the most powerful, practical tools you need to 10X a great business, with a time commitment that works for entrepreneurs. We offer a variety of individual Boot Camps, company-specific scale up Workshops, and the 10X Accelerator to help your team every step of the way.
|Title
|Duration (days)
|Date
|CITY
|10X Strategy – Being a magnet for sales at scale
|1
|Monday, 12 June 2017
|JNB
|10X-ecution – From chaos to systematically achieving your goals, at scale
|1
|Tuesday, 13 June 2017
|JNB
|Performance Mgmt – Designing your performance mgmt philosophy and system (for Founders)
|1
|Friday, 23 June 2017
|JNB
|10X Marketing – Systematically generating hot leads at scale
|1
|Wednesday, 12 July 2017
|JNB
|Bring Your A-Game: How to unlock 10X personal performance (Part 1)
|1
|Tuesday, 25 July 2017
|JNB
|10X Talent – From Lottery Hiring to Systematically hiring A-Players
|1
|Wednesday, 16 August 2017
|JNB
|Performance Mgmt – How to bring the best out of people through performance Mgmt (for managers)
|1
|Thursday, 17 August 2017
|JNB
|The Path to Scale: A Master Class to 10X your business
|3
|Monday, 21 August 2017
|JNB
|10X Cultures: Nurturing high engagement and performance
|1
|Wednesday, 30 August 2017
|JNB
FEE:
- Cost of one day Boot Camps: R4,100 pp (exc VAT)
- Cost of 3-day Path to Scale Boot Camp: R12,500 (exc VAT)
DISCOUNT POLICY:
- Early bird registration: Register two months before the BC and get 10% off the selling price
- Bring 3 for the price of 2
- 30% discount for referring founders of other ventures