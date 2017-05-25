10X Your Business: Come Find Out How

10X Your Business: Come Find Out How

By
Entrepreneur
-
SHARE

Going from 1 to 10 staff, and from 10 to 100 staff are different worlds. The skills and knowledge required to scale 10X are totally different, and few scale up teams have them. That’s why 70% of successful entrepreneurs get stuck in No Man’s Land – the Bermuda Triangle of Growth.

If you’re scaling up and your team has never built and led a sizeable organisation before, the single most valuable investment you can make is acquiring cutting edge tools, skills and knowledge to scale a company.

Because scaling up is a unique and acute business leadership challenge, generalist MBA’s and business management programmes are totally inappropriate for scale up teams.

They’re too academic, slow, and time-consuming.

Related: 10 Hacks To Hire Your Next Best Talent

We offer a ’Just-In-Time’ process to give your team the most powerful, practical tools you need to 10X a great business, with a time commitment that works for entrepreneurs. We offer a variety of individual Boot Camps, company-specific scale up Workshops, and the 10X Accelerator to help your team every step of the way.

Title Duration (days) Date CITY
10X Strategy – Being a magnet for sales at scale 1 Monday, 12 June 2017 JNB
10X-ecution – From chaos to systematically achieving your goals, at scale 1 Tuesday, 13 June 2017 JNB
Performance Mgmt – Designing your performance mgmt philosophy and system (for Founders) 1 Friday, 23 June 2017 JNB
10X Marketing – Systematically generating hot leads at scale 1 Wednesday, 12 July 2017 JNB
Bring Your A-Game: How to unlock 10X personal performance (Part 1) 1 Tuesday, 25 July 2017 JNB
10X Talent – From Lottery Hiring to Systematically hiring A-Players 1 Wednesday, 16 August 2017 JNB
Performance Mgmt – How to bring the best out of people through performance Mgmt (for managers) 1 Thursday, 17 August 2017 JNB
The Path to Scale: A Master Class to 10X your business 3 Monday, 21 August 2017 JNB
10X Cultures: Nurturing high engagement and performance 1 Wednesday, 30 August 2017 JNB

FEE:

  • Cost of one day Boot Camps: R4,100 pp (exc VAT)
  • Cost of 3-day Path to Scale Boot Camp: R12,500 (exc VAT)

DISCOUNT POLICY:

  • Early bird registration: Register two months before the BC and get 10% off the selling price
  • Bring 3 for the price of 2
  • 30% discount for referring founders of other ventures

Book Here.

Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
http://www.entrepreneurmag.co.za
Entrepreneur Magazine is South Africa's top read business publication with the highest readership per month according to AMPS. The title has won seven major publishing excellence awards since it's launch in 2006. Entrepreneur Magazine is the "how-to" handbook for growing companies. Find us on Google+ here.

Related Articles

Company Posts

10X Your Business: Come Find Out How

By Entrepreneur
Going from 1 to 10 staff, and from 10 to 100 staff are different worlds. The skills and knowledge required to scale 10X are totally different, and few scale up teams have them.
learning-trends_self-improvement_wits-plus

5 Learning and Development Trends Your Organisation Should Know About

habits-of-successful-entrepreneurs

5 Habits of Highly Successful Entrepreneurs

cutting-travel-costs_flight-centre

Budget’s Tight? Don’t Cut Your Travel Just Yet

benefits-of-online-studies_wits-plus

Online Study Can Be a Solution for You