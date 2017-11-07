2017 GEW Activities Available On Imbizo Junction

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) taking place from the 13th – 19th November 2017, is celebrated everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to inspire millions to engage in entrepreneurial activity.

This initiative is supported by many world leaders and has a network across 160 countries, connecting more than 10 million people and 20 000 partner organisations from around the world.

The Imbizo Junction is one of the ways in which the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation aims to create awareness of South Africa’s vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem. All events taking place during GEW 2017 are listed on this website are part of Foundations contribution to the GEW movement in South Africa.

Imbizo Junction provides a list of events for Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Durban and Polokwane and includes various categories of events and opportunities related to entrepreneurship taking place throughout GEW.

For more info, visit www.imbizojunction.co.za