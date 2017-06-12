5 Successful EO Members Share Their Insights Into Running A Business In Their Youth

2 Waheed Adam (51)

An EO member since July 2016 and CEO of Prime Group.

My first entrepreneurial venture happened when I was 9 or ten years old and came from necessity. My dad was supporting two families after he remarried and had a total of 6 children. I decided to support myself as much as I could and started with earning my own pocket money.

I learnt how to make copper-wire beaded bangles that uniquely (at the time) could expand to fit all sizes. I began the venture and mainly sold to the public. A point came when I had retail shops requesting my product, however, the very first one I supplied failed to pay me. It was a small fortune which I lost in terms of materials but learnt the hard lesson and started all over again.

The feeling of earning money, irrespective of how little it may have been, gave me a deep sense of independence and also satisfaction knowing I did not have to burden my father with requests for cash. And that led me to the next phase of running my own business today.

