ACM Gold Win Hearts Of Affiliates With Retail Lounges

ACM Gold has emerged once again to win the hearts on many Affiliates by providing valuable access to their retail forex (FX) trading lounges which are a first in Africa.

“We have enjoyed one of the best relationships with ACM Gold from the beginning, and since their launch of the lounges concept, it’s only been better. Our clients are happy, which makes us partners even happier,” said Tinashe Magagane, one of the Affiliates.

The lounges are conveniently located in Sandton City, Johannesburg and Tyger Valley Cape, Cape Town. More will be opened across strategic centers around the country like Durban and Mpumalanga.

 “The lounge facilities will further strengthen relationships with Affiliates who are the foundation of our company. Without their valued support we would not be where we are today”, says David Rosenthal, Head of Partnerships.

“Together with our Affiliates we have a status, presence and worth to protect in a forex environment that is increasingly becoming technologically advanced and very competitive,” says David.

The reception to the lounge facilities has been resounding to clients due to their friendliness in offering first-hand trading introductions in a relaxed environment.

Since ACM Gold was voted Africa’s Best Forex Broker for three years in a row – 2012, 2013 and 2014 – this latest development will prove the company’s trend setting and leadership role in the forex trading industry.

“As a trail blazing forex CFD broker, we are on the way to claiming our number one spot once again. We revolutionized the CFD trading market and believe we have got the experience and technological strength to continue to set the pace”, says David.

ACM Gold takes pride in being a leader in receiving recognition as an FSB-regulated CFD trading brokerage in South Africa.

In the more than a decade of trusted business, the ACM brand took a position to be “a home away from home” for its old and new Affiliates and believe strong relationships will continue to reward both sides.

