Aerobuddies Wins The 702 Small Business Awards With Sage

The 702 Small Business Awards with Sage has chosen, AeroBuddies as winner for 2017. The runners-up were Bumbles Baby Food, and 3 PE Autobody. The Awards are sponsored by Sage, the global technology leader for cloud accounting, people & payroll and payment systems.

The annual awards reward entrepreneurs that are living their business dreams, growing their companies in a sustainable way and serving their communities by delivering excellent service. It aims to find smaller businesses that have great potential and provide them with exposure to help them grow.

“Well done to AeroBuddies for winning this award. This is a truly unique idea that addresses a very important gap in South Africa’s education system – maths and science tuition. This business has great potential, both from a growth and employment perspective and we look forward to watching this business grow to the next level – it is an inspiration to other potential entrepreneurs.,” says Tamsin van Rooyen, Vice-President for Regional Marketing at Sage.

702 Programming Manager, Mzo Jojwana, says: “We love supporting entrepreneurs because they are the heroes who help our country to thrive. They often make great sacrifices as they pursue their dreams and they make such a difference in the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to our winners, runners-up and nominees – your stories of growth, innovation and perseverance are a great example to others.”

“I am really excited to win this award because it will ensure our message gets out there to schools, parents and the broader community in South Africa,” says Joseph Phalwane, Founder and MD of Aerobuddies.

“It’s the passion that keeps us going – I really want to help young people reach their potential. A big factor for us is to get corporate businesses to be involved and help underprivileged communities in South Africa. Thank you to Sage and 702 for helping me to further my ambitions.”

The prizes:

The Winner: AeroBuddies will receive an advertising package to the value of R250 000 on 702. Courtesy of Sage, they will also receive a laptop, Sage Accounting and Payroll software and a year’s worth of software support.

The two runners-up will each receive a R125 000 airtime package on 702. From Sage, they will receive Sage Accounting and Payroll software and a year’s worth of software support. All finalists will receive 6 months of Sage One software.

On 21 September, winners of the CapeTalk Small Business Awards with Sage will be announced.

