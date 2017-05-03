Allan Gray Fellowship Applications Close On 12 May 2017

If you have significant entrepreneurial dreams, then this is your opportunity to make them a reality.

The Foundation believes that entrepreneurially-minded individuals with ethical values and strong leadership skills hold the promise of change and stand behind entrepreneurs improving the socio-economic landscape of Southern Africa by providing youth demonstrating the highest potential access to education and assist them in cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset.

The Fellowship opportunity includes the full cost of university tuition and accommodation, meals, books and tutor allowances, a monthly living stipend, academic support and access to entrepreneurial and personal development programmes, mentorship from individually assigned Foundation staff as well as business mentors, and access to potential postgraduate funding for graduated Candidate Fellows. There are no postgraduate contractual obligations with the Foundation.

Mandatory requirements to apply

Level 5 in pure Mathematics for Grade 11 final results

Level 6 average for final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation)

Completion of the National Benchmark Test by 30 September 2017

Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of their application

South African citizenship

How to apply for the Allan Gray Fellowship

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or SMS “Gr12and your fax number or email address” to 36777 to have an application form faxed or emailed to you (SMS is free)

Watch this video to learn more about the Foundation experience and purpose. More information is available at www.allangrayorbis.org and www.facebook.com/allangrayorbis