Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellowship Close On The 18 August 2017

Do you go against, behind and in front of the grain? Are you the streetwise running anti-clockwise? Do you see the unseen? Do you dream the undreamed? Are you what the world needs? This is a call to you, future entrepreneurs.

The Allan Gray Fellowship is an opportunity like no other; it is the most comprehensive and stimulating university Fellowship opportunity in Southern Africa. There are currently more than 300 individuals in the Fellowship programme this year. The Fellowship’s entrepreneurial and personal development programme runs throughout the academic year alongside the Candidate Fellow’s university studies.

The Fellowship provides access to university education, which includes comprehensive tertiary financial support to selected students.

The Fellowship Covers

The full cost of university tuition

The full cost of university accommodation, meals, books and tutor allowances

A monthly living stipend

Academic support and access to entrepreneurial and personal development programmes

Mentorship from individually assigned Foundation staff as well as business mentors

Access to potential postgraduate funding for graduated Candidate Fellows

There are no postgraduate contractual obligations with the Foundation.

Mandatory requirements for 1st Year University Students

Minimum average of 65% for your 2017 mid-year (June) exam results

Studying towards a degree in Commerce, Science (excluding medicine), Humanities (majoring in Politics, Philosophy or Economics), Engineering or Law

Studying at one of the following universities: WITS, UJ, UCT, NMMU, Rhodes, UWC, Stellenbosch, TSiBA, UFS or UP

Applicants must be under the age of 22 in the year of their application

South African Citizenship

Mandatory requirements for 2nd Year University Students

Minimum average of 65% in 2016 year-end exam and 65% in 2017 mid-year exam

Studying towards a degree in Commerce, Science (excluding medicine), Humanities (majoring in Politics, Philosophy or Economics), Engineering or Law

Studying at one of the following universities: WITS, UJ, UCT, NMMU, Rhodes, UWC, Stellenbosch, TSiBA, UFS or UP

Applicants must be under the age of 23 in the year of their application

South African Citizenship.

How To Apply