Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Scholarship Open On The 30 June 2017

Do you go against, behind and in front of the grain?

Are you the streetwise, running anti-clockwise?

Do you see the unseen?

Do you dream the undreamed?

Are you what the world needs?

This is a call to you, future entrepreneurs.

Applications for the most comprehensive and stimulating Scholarship opportunity in Southern Africa opens on 30 June 2017.

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation offers an opportunity like no other and its high school Scholarship opportunity is available to all current Grade 6 learners. Last year 30 individuals were selected to join the Scholarship programme, bringing the total community of Scholars to more than 150 in pursuit of the Foundation’s mandate of developing responsible entrepreneurship for the common good.

The Foundation believes that entrepreneurially-minded individuals with ethical values and strong leadership skills hold the promise of change. The Allan Gray Scholarship aims to establish passion in the selected Scholars and develop their potential to become self-starting high impact responsible entrepreneurs.

What you need to know:

The Foundation understands that a solid education is the starting point to any entrepreneurial journey and therefore chooses to partner with schools that have a track record of excellence.

The Scholarship covers full high school tuition and boarding fees. In addition, Scholars will receive allowances to subsidise travel, stationery, prescribed books, toiletries, school uniforms, civilian clothing, pocket money and extra-mural activities.

Scholars also participate in the Foundation’s Development and Leadership Programmes, which aims to enhance an entrepreneurial mindset.

Application criteria:

Academic requirements:

Applicants must achieve 70% or higher in Mathematics and English and an average of 70% in both Grade 5 and Grade 6.

Evidence of entrepreneurial potential:

Intellectual Imagination: enjoys being creative and innovative Achievement Excellence: sets high academic and non-academic standards for self Courageous Commitment: must be courageous and determined, brave and persistent Spirit of Significance: wants to impact others and make a difference Personal Initiative: prepared to take action to address challenges

The applicant must be a South African citizen.

How to get an application form:

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or SMS “SCHOLAR and your fax number or email address” to 36777 to have an application form faxed or emailed to you (SMS is free)

Watch this video to learn more about the Scholarship experience and purpose. More information is available at www.allangrayorbis.org and www.facebook.com/allangrayorbis