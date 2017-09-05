Are You The 2017 ELLE BOSS?

If you’re an aspiring South African businesswoman, or know someone who is, the 2017 Veuve Clicquot ELLE Boss Award in association with Old Mutual is now open. Showcasing entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, creativity and determination, the search is on for one woman who is redefining the world of business one decision at a time. So, are you the next #VeuveClicquotELLEBOSS?

What makes a #VeuveClicquotELLEBOSS?

A natural leader in business

Entrepreneurial and creative

Business-minded and confident

Self-driven

Social media savvy

Risk-taker

Financially adept

Innovative.

She’s A star in business…

“The world is in perpetual motion, and we must invent things of tomorrow. One must go before others, be determined and exacting, and let your intelligence direct your life. Act with audacity,” – Madame Clicquot.

Why ELLE BOSS?

To empower, support and encourage female creativity and leadership, but also to highlight entrepreneurial spirit.

We want to recognise someone who has been in business for at least three years and is already showing success, and/or someone that possesses strong corporate managerial skills and a social conscience.

This award is not about funding an idea, but rather recognising inspiring businesswomen who have made a significant impact and providing a platform for them to connect, share and learn from each other.

How to enter?

Nomination Process

Women matching the criteria in the ENTREPRENEUR or CORPORATE category can either self nominate, with a mentor or manager seconding their application. Or they can be nominated, however they will need to consent to the nomination.

Nomination Criteria

Entrepreneur Category:

Age: Not younger than 25 and not older than 45 years of age. Entrepreneurship: Founder/leader of a local business, driving force behind the success of the business. Displays a pioneering approach, business acumen, dynamism, innovation, audacity and tenacity. Financial Success: Sustained profitable growth and a healthy balance sheet with a minimum turnover of R1 million. The applicant must have been in business for a minimum of three years. She is the main shareholder of this business. Not for Profit organisations will be considered, however their justification on financial performance and development will be required. Fundamental measures of success are financial viability and year-on-year growth. Social Investment: The candidate must have a genuine commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, such as environmental policies, employee benefits, workforce diversity and community schemes/relationships. Role Model: Mentoring, succession planning, pushing boundaries, ability to motivate others, relationship building with colleagues/employees, especially for other women. Involvement in business and industry: Profile and participation in the business sector they operate in and public profile. Awards or recognition as a significant achiever: The candidate must show that she has personal brand strength.

Corporate Category:

Age: Not younger than 25 and not older than 45 years of age. The candidate must work for a company with a minimum turnover of R15 million per annum. Management experience: The candidate should have no less than three years in a senior position and the entry must confirm the candidate’s advancement in business to date and chronicle success as a manager to date. The candidate should display a pioneering approach, business acumen, dynamism, innovation, audacity and tenacity. She should also demonstrate leadership and team building skills. Role Model: The candidate will be assessed with regards to her contribution to mentoring, succession planning, pushing boundaries, and her ability to motivate others, relationship building with colleagues/employees and especially for other women. Social Leadership: Displays qualities of leading by example in any corporate CSI initiatives, public service. Involvement in business and industry: Profile and participation in the business sector they operate in and public profile. Will need to demonstrate the success of their brand business personality through awards or recognition as a significant achiever.

Note: Importantly, the candidate is not an employer, major shareholder or owner of a business.

Why enter?

A Veuve Clicquot ELLE BOSS 2017 winner will be selected from all finalists from both the corporate and entrepreneurial categories.

She will be recognised at a bespoke event hosted by ELLE South Africa and Veuve Clicquot in Johannesburg on 9 November 2017.

In addition to the public recognition on the evening of the awards, the general press coverage, as well as features in ELLE South Africa (magazine and online /digital platforms), the winner will be flown to visit the prestigious Veuve Clicquot Maison and hosted by Veuve Clicquot in Reims, France, the home of Champagne. The trip will take place in 2018 and will include all flights, accommodation and a daily allowance.

The runner-up will receive a top-of-the-range smartphone and a special Veuve Clicquot Experience, including a private dinner for her and five guests, to relax and unwind, to savour the recognition of her meaningful achievement to date as a Woman in Business (Terms & Conditions apply).

Four further ELLE Boss runners-up will each receive a top-of-the-range smartphone and a Magnum bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

All finalists will be invited to attend the ELLE Boss Awards event on 9 November in Johannesburg.

Finalists must fly themselves if they do not live in Johannesburg and be responsible for their own accommodation.

Entries close on 22nd September 2017