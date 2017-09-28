Are You The Next Annie Sloaner Of The Year?

The search is on! We’re looking for the 2017 Annie Sloaner of the Year – an exciting competition brought to you by Tuis|Home, SA’s no.1 décor and gardening magazine, in association with Annie Sloan. In the spirit of creative DIY, we’re looking for interesting and innovative projects done with Annie Sloan’s multipurpose paint and range of waxes and newly released gilding waxes.

From rejuvenating heirloom ball-and-claw furniture pieces to revamping faded upholstery or antiquing a not-so-old dresser, Annie Sloan Chalk PaintTM is many a DIYer’s first choice when it comes to creative expression. And with their product range continually expanding, there are ever more ways for you to add your personal touch with a paintbrush.

The Annie Sloaner of the Year will win:

A two-night stay for two at the prestigious President Hotel in Cape Town valued at R9 000

valued at R9 000 R2 500 in cash

A signed copy of Annie Sloan Paints Everything

An Annie Sloan product voucher worth R3 500

The two runners-up will each receive R1 000 in Annie Sloan products.

We know TuislHome readers are never short on clever ideas – here’s your chance to share them with us! We’re looking for well-styled projects photographed in good light to showcase your paint techniques.

How to enter

Online at http://paintit.tuis.co.za/ (entries close on 12 November 2017) Once you’re on the website, fill out the simple entry form then upload the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos of the project you’d like to enter. To make it even easier, a drop-down menu will appear where you can indicate which Annie Sloan products and colours you used. Be sure to tick the correct boxes!

From the 13th November, readers can vote for their favourite project. The 10 projects that receive the most votes will go through to the final round when Annie Sloan will select the winner!