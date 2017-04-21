Are You Under 35 And An Outstanding CA? Enter The Top 35-Under-35 Competition

The Top 35-under-35 is an extraordinary competition exclusive to CAs(SA). It has triumphed the business world with absolute success and yielded winners who can be labelled beyond phenomenal. Besides winning great prizes, it has launched both Top 35 winners and finalist’s careers to the next level.

The competition opens an incredible platform to recognize and expose youngsters under the age of 35 who are not just achieving successful results within their professional capacity, but making a noticeable difference in society. And to ensure that everyone receive equal recognition, the competition is comprised of three categories: entrepreneur, corporate and academia, and then narrowed down to thirty-five outstanding finalists.

Each year SAICA has seen Top 35 finalists and winners who have set goals in their careers or business and worked exceptionally hard to achieve the success that is theirs today, and who deserve every ounce of recognition the competition offers.

The Top 35 winners all boast portfolio’s that speak of significant success for their age. They have displayed leadership, personal determination and drive that has seen them to where they stand today. And most importantly, in some way or another they are looking beyond themselves and are change agents who are giving back to the community and less fortunate.

The Top 35-under-35 2017 competition is open. We are looking for an outstanding young CA(SA) who leads where others follow, takes risks, is innovative and just knows how to make things happen. Someone who is creating value – either in their own business, for the company who employs them – or even for society around them.

Someone who is not afraid of a new challenge or to influence those around them, and showing the world that being a CA(SA) goes beyond just crunching numbers. Click here to enter the Top 35-under-35 2017 competition.

Meet Mose Kutadzaushe, 2016 Top 35-Under- 35 Winner

Mose Kutadzaushe left Zimbabwe for South Africa and after a challenging three-month-long job search he managed to secure a job as a management consultant at Deloitte. However, supporting his family was not enough for him – he felt challenged to make a difference in his entire community ‒ Zimbabwe.

Today he suppies all leading retailers in Zimbabwe and occupies more than 80% of the nationwide toilet paper shelf space in some retailers. The company has generated revenues in excess of R70 million since its inception and currently employs 77 people.