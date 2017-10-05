Attend This Free Ecommerce Event With Ian Muller

“Implement an effective, natural search engine optimization strategy for your e-commerce site” will provide entrepreneurs with effective practical advice to help understand the keys to properly use SEO for an online business.

The workshop will be held on the 26th October 2017, Circle Chambers, Brooklyn Bridge Office Park, 570 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria.

SEO is a challenging profession and this workshop aims to provide you with the following skills:

Technical expertise , to master the methods used in SEO and adapt them to meet the constantly changing rules of Google.

, to master the methods used in SEO and adapt them to meet the constantly changing rules of Google. Marketing expertise , to ensure that the selected terms, content and text really do meet the expectations of your visitors.

, to ensure that the selected terms, content and text really do meet the expectations of your visitors. Project expertise, to implement an organised, long-term approach to natural SEO, which is the only way you’ll achieve the results you want.

The workshop is for ecommerce website developers, online retailers, brick and mortar retailers, and entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their eCommerce business. The workshop is focused on providing educational resources and best practices to help you succeed online.

The workshop is interactive and we encourage discussion and sharing ideas. It is a great opportunity to interact with like minded people, to learn and to exchange ideas.

Why this training?

Today’s consumers and businesses turn to search engines for research and purchasing decisions. Providing the relevant content your prospects are seeking within the structure that search engines require is an essential part of any online strategy.

This workshop focuses on natural search engine optimisation online, and it is designed to teach you the best practices for generating qualified traffic by bringing in visitors from search engines. If you follow the tips and recommendations offered here, plenty of internet users will reach the purchasing phase on your site.

In order to achieve results, you’ll need to implement a rigorous strategy and monitor it constantly. Once you do, you should significantly boost natural traffic to your e-commerce site.

On the Agenda are topics like these:

know your objective

use the right keywords

provide authoritative content

reach out and join the online conversation through social media

get others talking about you

optimise your site and assets

market & measure.

When and Where

Date: Thursday 26 October 2017

Circle Chambers, Brooklyn Bridge Office Park, 570 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria.

Circle Chambers, Brooklyn Bridge Office Park, 570 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria. Time: 18h30

18h30 The event is FREE and complimentary tea, coffee and pizzas will be provided as well as goodie bags!

To Register

Contact: smile@photosupplies.co.za for more information

for more information Visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/110356379632329/ (click on events)

Bookings will be confirmed on a first come, first served basis, and seating is reserved for 18 delegates only.

Your Facilitator

Ian Muller hosts a monthly ecommerce meetup, talking about different aspects of running an ecommerce business i.e. Setting up your store, SEO, Paid Search, Social Media, Payment Processing etc. He’ll also show you how to set up your ecommerce store for free.

The meetups is an ideal opportunity for developers, merchants and agencies to learn different aspects of ecommerce, and to interact with like minded people.