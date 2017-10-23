Awaken Your Curiosity At This Year’s Liberty Vuka Knowledge Summit

The Liberty Vuka Knowledge Summit – which takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre on November 1 and 2 from 9:00 TO 17:00 (both days) aims to be the ultimate thought leadership experience for forward-looking business people.

The summit is anchored by the theme: Awaken Your Curiosity and some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs, business leaders and intellectuals – including US mogul Russell Simmons, Nobel Prize-winner Wole Soyinka and founder of online platform Flexy, Annette Muller – will be imparting their insights about how their curiosity, as well as a thirst for, and application of, knowledge has led to their success in business and society.

Other speakers include Vivian Onano, Mat Heinl, Brand Pretorius, Nechama Brodie and John Senai. A document with their biographies is attached.

Liberty Vuka Knowledge Summit founder Carlo Murison believes the curious will be inspired: “Modern day society boasts an overwhelming reservoir of information and knowledge in organisations and among individuals. The challenge is how to recognise that knowledge, mine it and activate it to create solutions that bring positive benefits to communities and the world. We have purposefully sought individuals, both near and far, who have first-hand experience and will share their wisdom.”

The summit aims to attract an audience of business leaders and aspirational change makers, and it is therefore fitting that Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka and CNBC Africa’s Timothy Maurice Webster will partner as hosts to connect this audience with the some of the best minds on the global stage.

Tickets are on sale now from www.ticketpro.co.za. More information is available at www.vukasummit.co.za