AWIEF Launches Its Inaugural AWIEF Awards

This year the Annual Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Conference and Exhibition will have a third arm, the AWIEF Awards, which will be taking place on the evening of the 6th of October 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Pioneers or not, AWIEF Awards candidates are women who have demonstrated outstanding vision and inspiration, and have overcome challenges to make significant social impact and/or have become successful along AWIEF’s core areas of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and socio-economic development,” said AWIEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Irene Ochem.

These awards seek to honour and celebrate Women entrepreneurs and Business Owners in Africa across industry sectors for their economic performance and contribution to Africa’s growth.

The awards will be presented in the following seven (7) categories.

1AWIEF Young Entrepreneur Award

This Award goes to a young female entrepreneur and start-up under the age of 35 years, who has demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and skills to build and grow a successful and sustainable business or businesses, and is an inspiration to other young entrepreneurs.

2AWIEF Tech Entrepreneur Award

This Award goes to a woman entrepreneur who has used science or technology to create an innovative new business, offering new knowledge, service or product for solving extant problems.

3AWIEF Social Entrepreneur Award

This Award goes to a woman who with her business has made significant social impacts in the community and has proffered solutions to social, cultural, technology, environmental or financial challenges with her innovative product or service delivery.

4AWIEF Global Brand Entrepreneur Award

This Award goes to a woman entrepreneur or business owner who has created a world-class product and global consumer brand to take advantage of the powerful and rapidly-growing African middle class and the global luxury consumer market.

5AWIEF Agri Entrepreneur Award

This Award goes to a woman who has achieved significant recognition and business success in the field of agriculture and agribusiness with a great impact on food security in her community or country.

6AWIEF Empowerment Award

This Award goes to a woman who has greatly contributed and invested in inspiring, mentoring and empowering other women entrepreneurs.

7AWIEF Lifetime Achievement Award

This Award goes to an established woman entrepreneur and business owner, a role model who has displayed exceptional business leadership in her field, excellence and outstanding business performance and achievements over time.

This Award also recognises the substantial contribution made to job creation, the economy, the community and society at large.

Three nominees will be shortlisted for each category and invited to the AWIEF Awards on Friday 6 October 2017 in Cape Town.