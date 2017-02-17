Boost Your Business Success In 2017

Do you have a desire to accelerate the success of your small business?

Would you benefit from a two-year programme of professional business development support?

SAB Foundation invites applications from viable, black-owned businesses who would like to be considered for the 2017 Tholoana Enterprise Programme.

High potential SMEs will benefit from a unique combination of expert mentorship, skills training workshops, access to markets, and qualified investment-readiness support. This proven programme significantly improves the confidence, skills and financial performance of participant businesses.

The Tholoana Enterprise Programme primarily supports enterprises that benefit or are run by women, the youth and those living in rural and peri-urban areas.

A particular focus this year is to create opportunities for entrepreneurs with disability, who are strongly encouraged to apply.

Bridgit Evans of the SAB Foundation says, “We offer committed candidates an incredible opportunity to take their business to the next level. Our partnership with small business growth professionals, Fetola, boosts the long term sustainability of the participants in our programme, making it a highly impactful and sought-after solution for promising South African small businesses.”

Over 100 emerging entrepreneurs around the country have had their success accelerated and consolidated by this methodology since the business support programme commenced in 2015. One star performer on the programme is Amelia Masakane of Senkatane Buy and Braai in Kroonstad, whose turnover has increased steadily month by month since joining the programme.

“I gained more confidence and learned to take myself seriously as a business owner. Tholoana has changed my life, and opened up the world of entrepreneurship,” said Amelia.

The Tholoana Enterprise Programme supports small businesses with significant potential to grow and make a positive contribution to the economy. Applications are especially welcome from businesses working in new and growing sectors such as export, manufacturing, food processing, water, energy and waste management.

“We are looking for the very best candidates across all nine provinces, those whose enterprises have a proven business concept, a track record of trading, and long-term potential for growth,” Evans said.

If your business has been in operation for at least six months and less than five years, you may be eligible for consideration. Visit www.sabfoundation.co.za to review the selection criteria and apply.

Applications close at 12h00 on 15 March.