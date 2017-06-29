Bright Ideas At The 10th SA Innovation Summit

Bright ideas will be shared at the SA Innovation Summit, taking place from 6 to 8 September 2017 at the Cape Town Stadium. Corporates, investors, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, academia and policy makers are invited to gather from around the globe to network, collaborate and discuss strategies that leverage technology to create and deliver African solutions to future challenges.

The SA Innovation Summit has grown exponentially from hosting 70 people at its first event in 2007, to a massive gathering which was attended by 3500 people from 19 countries last year. Now in its tenth year, the SA Innovation Summit is set to grow even bigger, with 21 African countries already interested in participating and a stellar line-up of speakers booked.

The theme for this year is ‘Innovation Revolution.’ SA Innovation Summit Chairman, Audrey Verhaeghe says, “We are standing at the cusp of the fourth Industrial Revolution and the tech entrepreneur is central to future economic growth, innovation and change. Big business and policy makers cannot miss this important opportunity to engage entrepreneurs as they think creatively and strategically about solutions for our future.”

The first two days of the Summit, 6 to 7 September 2017, will offer a host of international and local speakers at Plenary sessions, including Founder and CEO of AngelHack, Sabeen Ali and Ran Neu-Ner, Co-CEO of The Creative Counsel. This will be followed by Breakaway sessions where conversations will centre around six core tracts; FinTech, BioTech, AgriTech, EduTech, Cities of the Future and Space (including big data, artificial intelligence and robotics). Participants can also look forward to business match making opportunities, round table discussions and demonstrations. On the final day of the Summit, 8 September 2017, delegates will travel by bus around Cape Town on an Innovation Ecosystem Tour, where they will visit workshops, incubators and start-up communities for an inside perspective into the practical aspects of innovation.

The Summit will once again include a Pitching Den, Inventors Garage, Hackathon and CEO Panel Debate, all providing unique opportunities for great ideas to be shared and taken from concept to market. This year’s Market on the Edge, is dedicated to the youth, with schools showcasing their entrepreneurial talent.

“Following an incredibly successful Innovation Summit last year, we are looking forward to creating an even better platform for tech entrepreneurs to network and pitch their ideas to investors, ensuring that they are practically implemented to help solve challenges and move Africa forward,” concludes Verhaeghe.

Tickets for the SA Innovation Summit can be purchased online at www.innovationsummit.co.za. When buying five or more tickets, a 10% group discount applies. Students qualify for discounted tickets and access to the Market on the Edge is open to members of the public who can purchase entry tickets at the door.

For more information on the 2017 SA Innovation Summit, please visit www.innovationsummit.co.za or email info@innovationsummit.co.za or call +27 82 708 1960.