Calling All Entrepreneurs! Make 2018 The Year with Growthpoint’s Award-Winning Property Point Enterprise Development Programme

Property Point, a Growthpoint Properties initiative, is looking for new businesses to join its next two-year enterprise development programme intake before 17th November 2017.

Property Point is an award-winning enterprise development initiative founded by Growthpoint Properties, the largest South African primary listed REIT that creates value for all stakeholders with innovative and sustainable property solutions. It collaborates with partners across the property sector, such as Attacq Limited, to drive enterprise development forward for the sector.

So far, Property Point has created 3,609 jobs and over R807 million in procurement opportunities generated for the 136 SMEs that have participated in its two-year incubation programmes. These small businesses have reported 38.5% growth in revenue.

Property Point is looking for go-getters with entrepreneurial drive and a hunger for business success who are a good fit for the programme.

As part of its latest intake, Property Point is looking for motivated individuals running SMEs that specialise in electrical work, plumbing, paining tiling, waterproofing, glass and aluminium contractors, paving and chemical cleaning for roads and paving, fire consultants and engineers, quantity surveying and CCTV.

To be considered, entrepreneurs need to be based in or around Johannesburg, but there will be intakes in other regions in the coming months. Their businesses should at least be 51% black-owned, have operated for no less than two consecutive years and offer services in the property industry. They must have a track record of projects completed and be able to provide a minimum of five references.

Shawn Theunissen, head of Property Point and head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Growthpoint Properties, says: “We want to continue to transform South Africa by building sustainable small businesses. Property Point is passionate about helping entrepreneurs succeed.”

Application forms are available from www.propertypoint.org.za. Applications for the intake close on 17th November 2017 and only successful applicants will be contacted.

Theunissen encourages businesses who do not qualify for this intake to put goals in place to meet the requirements to be considered for future intakes.

“Property Point’s monthly To The Point sessions are open to all entrepreneurs and are another way we support small business, and we encourage business people who are interested in our enterprise and supplier development programmes to attend them,” says Theunissen.

To The Point workshops equip entrepreneurs with knowledge on a wide range of subjects and help nurture relationships between like-minded business people as well as Property Point and its partners. Details are available on www.propertypoint.org.za.