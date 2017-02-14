Cartier Announces Finalists For The 2017 Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards

Cartier, in partnership with INSEAD Business School and McKinsey & Company, announced today the 2017 Finalists of the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards. The 18 Finalists were selected among amongst nearly 1900 applications from over 120 countries.

The 2017 Finalists distinguished themselves by the impact they are making in ensuring food security for the future; leveraging technology to connect communities and empower individuals; enhancing the healthcare and social care systems; optimising the use of resources towards sustainability.

Related: 10 Successful SA Women Entrepreneurs’ Top Advice On Balancing Work And Family

For more information about the programme and the finalists’ businesses: www.cartierwomensinitiative.com