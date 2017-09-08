Chivas Regal To Giveaway $1 Million To Next Generation Entrepreneur

Chivas Regal is calling on all South Africans who have a life-changing business idea to enter the fourth year Chivas Venture 2018 – a global search for the next generation of business trailblazers that want to change the world for the better – for a chance to win their share of $1 million.

“Chivas Venture is a vehicle for South Africans to create positive change in their communities on a global scale. As a brand with generosity, entrepreneurship and integrity at its heart, Chivas remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs who use their businesses as a force for good,” says Chivas Regal South Africa’s Marketing Manager, Shelley Reeves.

Related: DTI Funding Guide

One talented entrepreneur will be selected from each of the participating 29 countries and five continents to take part in an exclusive Accelerator Programme before competing on a global stage. This will be followed by three weeks of online voting where the allocation of the first $200,000 will be put into the hands of the public. The Chivas Venture 2018 will then climax in a series of high-stakes pitches at the Chivas Venture final, where the remainder of the $1 million will be distributed.

The overall winner will walk away with the lion’s share of $1 million to finance their winning business idea, receive global exposure as well as support from world-famous business mentors.

The 2017 Chivas Venture Final in Los Angeles saw five enterprising grand finalists pitch to a panel of judges that included Oscar-winning actress and philanthropist, Halle Berry, in front of a live audience of business leaders, influencers and Hollywood stars including Javier Bardem, Josh Gad and Don Cheadle. South Africa’s I-Drop Water, which aims to to change the way water is consumed and sold in Africa through vending units that purify and dispense water in-store, presented their business at the Final and walked away with $50 000.

Related: How To Start A Business With No Money

The Chivas Venture aims to honour the brand’s founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who shared their success through generous contributions with local communities as their business grew.

“Through our annual $1m fund, we have been able to accelerate the growth of some of the world’s most socially valuable businesses – which are now demonstrating real impact across the globe,” concludes Richard Black, Global Marketing Director for Chivas Regal.

To enter the Chivas Venture 2018, established and aspiring South African entrepreneurs can apply at www.Theventure.com. Applications close on 29 October 2017.