Cnbc Africa Welcomes The World’s Premier League Business Speakers With A Brand New Show: Gurus

‘GURUS’, a new series of high-impact interviews with premier league business thought leaders, filmed in South Africa, will premier tonight, Thursday 2nd March 2017, 21:15 Central African Time (CAT) on CNBC Africa (DStv channel 410, StarTimes channel 309, Canal Plus 171).

When business leaders invest in unlocking their organisation’s potential, they turn to an elite range of speakers and authors for proven strategic insight and distinguished thought leadership. Big businesses pay these rock stars of success up to $20 000 a speech. Now, all CNBC Africa viewers will have an exclusive pass.

There are thirteen episodes to the new show. Tonight’s first episode will feature Gambian-born London-based business guru and renowned motivational speaker René Carayol.

The show features extraordinary thought leaders who ignite audiences in the international conferencing circuit. Audiences will see each speaker, in action, on stage in front of a live audience, followed by the show’s host Justin Cohen placing them in the hot seat and pushing them even harder to reveal the truth about their hard-earned success.

GURUS enables a new format delivery for these speakers’ insights, sponsored by Unique Speaker Bureau (USB). Regarded by leading business event planners as a ‘preferred speaker bureau’ in South Africa and Africa, USB is currently growing its service offering on the continent as an investment into building better conferences for business, with more measurable return.

The subject of the pilot episode, René Carayol, has helped Bill Clinton, David Cameron and Richard Branson unleash their strengths. Now, he’ll help CNBC Africa viewers do the same.

Other premier league business gurus on the show include:

Robert Kiyosaki , author of the bestselling personal finance book of all time.

, author of the bestselling personal finance book of all time. Siphiwe Moyo, leading expert and author on Human Capital Development and nipping entitlement culture in the bud.

Michael Jackson, the world’s leading expert on change.

