Digital Start-Ups Are Growing – And Quickly

1 These businesses have seen a gap in the market

The old adage goes that entrepreneurs are born not made, but this myth has been busted with a programme that is helping start-ups to take their fast-growing businesses to the next level.

Introduced in South Africa 24 months ago, Accelerator is a programme run through the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation and has been successfully operating globally for more than 12 years.

“While financial growth is important and one of the measures of success we have also seen the entrepreneurs grow personally,” explains Walter Penfold, EO Accelerator Chair.

“Personal growth and perspectives from other business owners enables entrepreneurs to think strategically about the future of their business; how to break into new markets; secure partnerships or funding that will take their businesses forward.”



Successful entrepreneurs who have come through the programme are tech-based businesses that are using digital technologies to disrupt conventional business models.

In the fintech, health and education space. These businesses have seen a gap in the market and are deploying digital solutions to solve everyday issues.