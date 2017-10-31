Diversity Dominates As The Top 20 Finalists Are Announced For The 2017 South African Small Business Awards

Diversity Dominates As The Top 20 Finalists Are Announced For The 2017...

Ending off its 9th year, The National Small Business Chamber (NSBC), in association with World Famous Events, has today announced South Africa’s 2017 Top 20 Small Business & Entrepreneurship Award recipients and finalists. These prestigious awards have gathered a diverse range of entries all with one thing in common, a driving entrepreneurial force.

“We are astounded at the diversity of entrants this year, but equally encouraged as it shows the depth and breadth of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit. Growing small and medium businesses is vital to the local economy and its ever-growing rate of unemployment. This type of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit will undoubtedly cultivate a much healthier business landscape for all involved,” says Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of the NSBC.

The top 20 entrepreneurial businesses all receive a Top 20 Small Business & Entrepreneurship Award, and are automatic finalists in the 2017 South African Small Business Awards. Anderson says the categories are selected with strategic intent, paying homage to sectors within the business landscape that potentially present greater stumbling blocks to success.

The 2017 categories are as follows:

2017 National Small Business Champion

2017 National Entrepreneur Champion

2017 National Woman in Business Champion

2017 National Young Entrepreneur Champion.

The 2017 awards are sponsored by MiWay, a direct short-term insurer and financial services company, international courier, parcel and express mail service company, DHL, leading technology brands SAP Business One and Norton by Symantec, automotive brand, Ford, financial service company, ABSA and leading telecommunications provider, MTN Business.

“We are humbled by the support of such esteemed industry leaders. Without their commitment to building tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, these businesses, would have less opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson.

The top 20 winners not only get acknowledged for this accomplishment, but are also in line to win one of the following three categories:

2017 Special Awards:

2017 National Franchisor Award

2017 National Innovation Award

2017 National Tourism Award

2017 National Start-up Award.

“The 2017 entrants make commitment to people, building and straightening our economy and a general concern for making a difference a distinct reality. Each entrant has in some way made a difference to someone’s life, either through employing them or by offering services to them. At the heart of this great nation is its people and I am proud to be associated with all these very worthy finalists,” says Anderson.

He says that the NSBC would not only like to congratulate the top 20 winners, but also thank them for their relentless commitment to building a better tomorrow. The final awards breakfast will take place on 9 November 2017.

In no particular order, the top 20 winners and the 2017 South African Small Business Awards finalists are as follows:

For more information on the 2017 South African Small Business Awards, go to www.smallbusinessawards.co.za