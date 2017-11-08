Entrepreneurs Come Under The Spotlight

SA’s entrepreneurs will once again be under the spotlight after FNB announced the official opening of entries for the coveted FNB Business Innovation Awards (BIA) supported by Endeavor South Africa (EndeavorSA).

The 4th instalment of the BIAs will take place in 2018 and businesses that can exhibit innovation and highest potential to scale are invited to submit entries. The businesses must be founder-led, demonstrate potential for high-growth and have the ability to add substantial economic value through the creation of sustainable employment opportunities.

Successful entries will go through Endeavor SA’s rigorous selection process where the qualifying entrepreneurs will be interviewed by a seasoned selection panel before they are shortlisted as FNB Business Innovation Awards Finalists for 2018. The selection process also entails that the finalists get an opportunity to present their businesses to the judging panel.

“More than ever before, South Africa needs entrepreneurs who can help to change the country’s economic fortunes for the better. The BIA platform presents the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to obtain the support they need in order to scale and contribute to job creation and economic growth,” says Mike Vacy-Lyle, CEO of FNB Business.

The overall winner will be dubbed the FNB Business Innovator for2018; the winner of the 2018 leg of the awards will receive an all-expenses paid trip to attend the prestigious Endeavor International Selection Panel (ISP) which takes place in Buenos Aires, Argentina from the 5th to 7th September 2018.

Craig Raw, founder of BrandsEye and the winner of the 2017 FNB Business Innovation Award says the accolade opens up international markets and provides the exposure which is necessary to successfully for building a scalable business.

“This platform gives entrepreneurs the ability to think globally as business need not be bolted down to a local market when the view is growth focused, exposure to and how successful businesses around the world operate adds a new dynamic to local business,” adds Raw.

As we are approaching Entrepreneurship Week (13 – 19 November), entrepreneurs are invited to submit their entries. Entries are open and will close on the 30th of December 2017. To apply one must visit www.fnbbusinessinnovationawards.co.za and follow the prompts on the website.