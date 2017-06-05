Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Gives Student A Business Boost

The annual Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) announced Amanda Jojo, owner of Amangie Parables of events, as its South African winner during an awards event which took place in Cape Town at the end of last week.

“I am honoured to win this competition. It will enable me to grow my business and I look forward to learning all that I can,” says the first prize winner, Amanda Jojo from the Eastern Cape.

In its second year in South Africa, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards is a Global Competition which seeks to find young people with an entrepreneurial spirit, and guide them in becoming the business leaders of tomorrow, providing them with a cash injection for their businesses, but also mentorship assistance on a global scale.

The winner received a cash prize of R1 000 and secured her place in Germany, where she will compete against other shortlisted candidates from around the globe.

To enter the awards, contestants needed to illustrate they were successfully running a business for at least six months while studying and the business has an annual turnover of 500US$ (R65 000).

Five other finalists from across South Africa participated.

Angela Shikwamba of MA holdings, a group that has over four companies in SA, one of which is MA holdings – an online company that offers university courses. Imraan Kajee of FutureShop, an online application that compares prices and finds products for customers, with door-to-door delivery. Bheki Mashaba, who runs Creatives United, a marketing company focused mainly on the entertainment industry. Clinton Ngobe, owner of Uyitolotolo Holdings, an Enterprise Development Company. They assist small to medium size businesses with day to day problems, strategy design and implementation, consultations and business linkage facilitation. Belarmino De Oliveira, owner of ODDJOBS, a job site that provides jobs that can be done and paid for within the hour, helping people in need of quick money and people that needs quick tasks done, with no long term commitments.

GSEA is part of The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation, an invitation only network with the goal of business or entrepreneurship knowledge sharing, and networking.

“The GSEA awards allow us to identify and help nurture the aspiring entrepreneurs of tomorrow. South Africa is in need of entrepreneurial talent, people who can identify gaps and provide solutions thereby contributing to growing and improving our economy,” says Ross Drakes, member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation.

“We are committed to helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses and believe the students who are just starting out need as much support as they can get.”

Tokologo Phetla from Wits University was a winner in 2016, he owns Moneytree Group (Pty) Ltd, a niche Media and Publishing business. “This competition has increased my business exposure. I have improved my business model, and the business turnover has improved,” he concludes.

Amanda Jojo now advances to the GSEA Finals with 50 of the world’s best student entrepreneurs. The Finals take place in Frankfurt, Germany 27-29 April 2017.