Entries for the Fairlady Women of the Future 2017 Awards Now Open

FAIRLADY, in partnership with Santam, is once again calling for female entrepreneurs who are making waves in the South African small business landscape to enter the FAIRLADY WOMEN OF THE FUTURE 2017 Awards. Two outstanding women will be honoured with great prizes in two prestigious categories: the FAIRLADY Woman of the Future 2017 and the FAIRLADY Rising Star 2017.

“This is an extraordinary competition. Every year, we are inspired by the types of businesses South African women are starting and the success they’re achieving both locally and internationally.

To paraphrase the proverb, ‘When the going gets tough, South Africans get going’! I can’t wait to see what our entrants have come up with this year: the FAIRLADY Women of the Future competition really confirms our belief in the economic future in South Africa: the women will find a way,” says Suzy Brokensha, FAIRLADY editor.

The FAIRLADY Woman of the Future 2017 award goes to an entrepreneur, 30 years or older, who has overcome the challenges of the first 3 years as an entrepreneur and made it beyond 1000 days in business. The prize comprises R50 000 cash, an invaluable mentorship session with one of the judges, a Sisley beauty hamper worth R8 797, a Miladys fashion voucher worth R5 000, a GetSmarter local online course worth R15 000, a Michel Herbelin watch worth R10 500 and business luggage from Delsey worth R5 000.

Mokaedi Dilotsotlhe, executive head of brand & marketing at title sponsor Santam, comments: Entrepreneurs play a vital role in our economy, stimulating economic growth, creating employment and building the sustainable businesses of the future. As a company that has been a part of the South African business landscape for nearly 100 years, we are keen to play our role in boosting entrepreneurship and identifying talent that can positively contribute to the economy. Our partnership with Fairlady in the Women of the Future initiative – now in its third year offers an ideal platform to identify and pay tribute to entrepreneurs and future business leaders who can make a real contribution to the future of our nation.

The FAIRLADY Rising Star 2017 Award goes to an entrepreneur between the ages of 16 and 30, whose business is older than six months but still within the first 1000 days of business. The first three years (1001 days) of business is the critical period during which many start-ups fail. The prize comprises R20 000 cash, an invaluable mentorship session with one of the judges, a Sisley beauty hamper worth R5 465, a Miladys fashion voucher worth R5 000, a GetSmarter local online course worth R15 000, a Michel Herbelin watch worth R10 500 and business luggage from Delsey worth R5 000.

‘FAIRLADY is all about the future of South Africa. We want to award success, but we also want to award potential – which is why we include the Rising Star award.’ says Brokensha.

Judges for the FAIRLADY Women of the Future 2017 include Advocate Thuli Madonsela (a key judge since the inception of the awards); media entrepreneur and international speaker Jo-Ann Strauss, TV presenter; jeweller Kirsten Goss; Santam Head of people and transformation Jeanett Modise and FAIRLADY editor Suzy Brokensha.

Entry forms and terms & conditions are available on www.womenofthefuture.co.za. Entries close on 9 June 2017.

New to the awards this year, the public can nominate a female entrepreneur for entry into the FAIRLADY Women of the Future or Rising Star Awards. Nomination forms can be found on www.womenofthefuture.co.za/nominate-an-outstanding-female-entrepeneur/

For full details, get the latest issue of FAIRLADY magazine, on sale from Monday, 17 April!

Follow FAIRLADY on Facebook, @FairladyMag on Twitter, and @Fairlady_Magazine on Instagram.