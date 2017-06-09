Facebook Hosts Youth Enterprise Day To Celebrate And Inspire Young Entrepreneurs

Facebook is partnering with the Department of Small Business Development and Livity Africa to host Youth Enterprise Day, a one-day summit that aims to celebrate and catalyse youth entrepreneurship in South Africa.

The event, to be hosted on June 24 at the Turbine Hall in Newtown, Johannesburg, mixes inspiration with learning by highlighting the stories of young South Africans who have built successful businesses using online tools.

The summit will highlight the stories of some of South Africa’s most successful youth-run businesses, followed by a series of workshops hosted by Facebook and Livity Africa that will give young entrepreneurs a crash course on how to use Facebook, Instagram and other digital tools to grow their businesses.

Related: 10 Motivational Quotes from Facebook Genius Mark Zuckerberg

There will also be a line-up of inspirational talks; confirmed speakers and panelists include Rina Chunga, Rich Factory; Abed Tau, Tuta-Me; Nothando Moleketi, ReWare; Nadav Ossendryver, Latest Sightings; Musa Kalenga, author and entrepreneur, and Lelo Boyana, Just Curious/ Chica.co.za.

“We believe passionately in the development of young entrepreneurs and small businesses as a means of sparking economic growth and job creation in South Africa,” says Emilar Gandhi, Public Policy Manager South Africa at Facebook.

“Digital platforms such as Facebook and Instagram can help them increase sales and brand awareness while also building loyal communities and business leads. We’re excited to spend a day hearing young entrepreneurs’ stories and sharing our ideas about how digital platforms can help them grow.”

Adds Rina Modi, Business Development Director at Livity Africa: “South Africa’s fast-growing digital economy offers so many exciting entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth. We’re excited to work with Facebook to connect young people with ideas about how they can capitalise on digital platforms to build great, sustainable businesses.”

Find out more about Youth Enterprise Day.