Focus On Women In Business At SA’s Small Business Expo

South Africa’s premier small business development platform and expo, Small Business Expo, will this year launch a new highlight – a dedicated Women in Business workshop area, sponsored by Standard Bank.

Standard Bank, long an active supporter of women’s entrepreneurship initiatives such as the Top Women Awards, the Women in Tech Accelerator programmes and the Lionesses of Africa Conference, will present three days of panel discussions and information sessions aimed at enabling women in business during the Small Business Expo.

Among the highlights on the agenda are panel discussions and talks featuring singer-songwriter Yvonne ‘Chaka Chaka’ Mhinga, ranked among the Most Powerful Africans and Top 100 Most Influential Women in the World; renowned singer Sibongile Khumalo; influential business person and Advocate Brenda Madumise; Lindy Mataboge of the Wits Business School Centre for Entrepreneurship; Marang Marekimane, founder of Business In Theory; Evashnee Naidoo, founder of Enabled; Catherine Wijnberg, founder of Fetola; Precious Tshabalala, GM Inland at Shanduka Black Umbrellas; Paula Quinsee, relationship expert; Mariette Bieman, managing editor of PeekaBoo Media Magazine; Reed Exhibitions MD Carol Weaving; and Nontokozo Madonsela, Head of Marketing for Personal and Business Banking at Standard Bank South Africa.

The talks will cover key topics such as African women in business, women and social entrepreneurship, leadership for women, reinventing your business, EQ in business, effective selling strategies, networking to increase net worth, and turning ideas into profit – all themes aimed at equipping women with the tools they need to achieve their nexts in business.

The Women in Business Workshops will run throughout the three days of the Expo, alongside other development workshops including the Development Den, Dear Businessman workshops, Eskom Powering Your World Indaba, Money Matters Theatre presented by Nedbank, the Business Theatre and the Buy a Business workshop.

The Small Business Expo, co-located with the #BuyaBusiness Expo at the Ticketpro Dome in Northriding, is expected to attract up to 10,000 entrepreneurs who will network and learn from business experts in 90 presentations over three days. The event, the premier hub for small business development, is presented by Reed Exhibitions in partnership with Eskom. It offers over 190 new business opportunities and service providers, as well as training and insight for South Africa’s small businesses and would-be entrepreneurs.

About the Small Business Expo

The Small Business Expo, to be held alongside the #BuyaBusiness expo from 31 August to 2 September 2017 at the TicketPro Dome in Northriding, is devoted to the development of small and medium sized enterprises, providing an invaluable platform for small businesses to market their businesses and interact with prominent business leaders and representatives from a number of corporate companies.

It’s the ideal platform to stimulate business growth and motivate both current and aspiring entrepreneurs. The Small Business Expo is presented in partnership with Eskom and organised by Reed Exhibitions.

For more information, and to pre-register online visit www.smallbizexpo.co.za and www.buyabusinessexpo.co.za.

