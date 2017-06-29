Fuel Price Fluctuations: How This Impacts Small Businesses

Did you know that UPS, the package delivery company, saved 38 million litres of petrol by avoiding turning left (or turning right, in South Africa’s case)? This is because just one minute of idling consumes 3.8 litres of petrol an hour.

Imagine the impact of that on UPS’s bottom line. And all it did was change one thing.

This got me thinking about the impact of fuel price fluctuations on small businesses, their customers and their teams. Small businesses might not be able to go to UPS extremes to cushion themselves against ever-increasing petrol prices. However, by changing one thing, you can soften the blow for everyone.

Upward spiral

During the Budget Speech this year, former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that an additional 30 cents per litre is to be added to the general fuel levy for the second year in a row. An additional nine cents a litre is to be added to the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy. The new charges will come into effect on 1 April 2018.

Between January and May, the price of one litre of petrol jumped R0.48 and for diesel, R0.39. If that seems hard to swallow, cast your mind back to January 2016, when petrol was R1.48 cheaper per litre and diesel cost R1.76 less per litre.

While all indications are that this upward trend will continue, Small & Medium Businesses can look forward to some relief next month, when petrol prices are expected to buck this trend. However, this will likely only be a temporary reprieve.

The petrol price becomes a massive cost consideration for a small business that receives or delivers goods. Not to mention the knock-on effects of a single petrol price hike. It impacts everything: your suppliers’ operating expenses; your customers’ disposable income; your team’s living expenses.

Efficiency before increases

The knee-jerk reaction may be to pass those higher costs on to customers and clients. In tough economic times, cheaper alternatives weaken loyalty and you could actually drive customers away.

Here are some ways your small business can smartly counter petrol price increases and ease the financial burden on your customers and teams, while gaining efficiency and reducing your environmental footprint:

1. Reassess your travel requirements

Adjust delivery and travel schedules to avoid traffic peak times.

Use a navigation app, such as Google Maps or Waze to find the fastest route.

Combine deliveries and errands into one trip. You’ll deliver more products, faster.

2. Consider tele- and flexi-time

Host meetings via Skype. You’ll buy time and, therefore, productivity.

If your business model allows, consider flexi-time and remote working arrangements for teams – if you use their time efficiently and respectfully, they’ll be happier and more productive in their jobs.

3. Plan ahead

Use data to your advantage. An app like Fuelio tracks fuel-related expenses, helping you to know where to optimise and save costs.

4. Consider outsourcing

Partner with a company that already has the benefit of scale and resources to handle your deliveries.

Bonus: You’ll save on vehicle maintenance costs and insurance. If outsourcing is not an option, negotiate better rates with suppliers.

5. Prioritise vehicle maintenance

Dirty air filters, under-inflated and misaligned tyres, and irregularly serviced engines contribute to vehicle wear-and-tear and, therefore, higher fuel consumption. Maintained vehicles are also safer.

6. Adopt conscious driving habits

Fast acceleration, driving in low gears, heavy breaking, speeding and revving all increase fuel consumption .

. Educate drivers and reward them for good driving behaviour.

7. Keep your tax affairs in order

As a small business, you can claim a tax deduction for all business-related travel expenses. However, SARS won’t remind you about this. Consider keeping a logbook to note all your expenses. This will make the tax return process easier.

Petrol price and interest rate increases have an immediate impact on every industry and are the biggest contributors to the rising cost of doing business in South Africa. The question to ask is, how has your business innovatively reduced petrol consumption and achieved efficiency?