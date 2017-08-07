Gauteng LeadSA Hero And Youth Hero Of The Year 2017 Announced

Over the last year, LeadSA has called on the public to nominate ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary work to uplift their communities.

Each month, two regional heroes are profiled on LeadSA.co.za as well as on stations 947 and 702. While these individuals often seek no praise, their contribution to make the world a better place deserves recognition.

Coinciding with Lead SA’s 7th anniversary, the Gauteng Regional Hero and Youth Hero of the Year were announced at Primedia Broadcasting on the 3rd August 2017.

Congratulations to Neo Nkosi who was named the Lead SA Hero of the Year and Lesego Finger who is the Lead SA Youth Hero of the Year in Gauteng.

Both are involved in uplifting youth in their communities through the power of education and mentorship.

“It’s been a rough year in South Africa, and in the news cycle, but the work each of you is doing helps remind us that there is still good, and that we are definitely on the road to somewhere great. What matters to us now, at Primedia Broadcasting, is that each of you is recognised.” — Omar Essack, Primedia Broadcasting

Neo Nkosi, founder of Neo’s Tutorial Sessions, hails from Freedom Park, where a lack of access to tutorial assistance leaves many learners stranded, and unable to achieve their academic goals. Learning from his own experience, Neo launched his tutorial service to combat this, and has achieved remarkable success. He has now grown his service offering into Pretoria and areas of Soweto.

Youth Hero Lesego Finger, self-taught himself coding at just 19, and designed an app in three months, to aid matric learners on their own journeys to success. The app, called Matric Live was downloaded hundreds of times, and is helping students across 8 provinces to pass their 2017 exams.

Neo and Lesego each received a financial donation of R 10 000 toward their initiatives, thanks to MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, who came on board as sponsors of the Lead SA Hero initiative this year.

“South Africans can make a difference every day by shopping and swiping their MySchool card and, in this way, be a hero for their community. Now we have a chance to honor Lead SA Heroes through a donation towards their favourite cause which we know will help to increase their impact.” — Helene Brand, Marketing and CSI manager at MySchool.

On Saturday 5 August, the Western Cape will announce their regional Lead SA Hero and Youth Hero.

Each regional hero will go on to compete in the National selection process, where they stand to win a further R 90 000 from our sponsors – which will go a long way in assisting their initiatives to continue to grow and have an even greater positive impact.

Leads SA Heroes is brought to you in partnership with MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet