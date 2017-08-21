In It To Win It – Pitch Like An Expert

Whether you are looking to start – or you have already established – a business, the ENGEN Pitch & Polish entrepreneurial workshop and competition programme is where you want to be on Saturday 9 September 2017 in Johannesburg.

Now in its 8th year, ENGEN Pitch & Polish has helped approximately 10 000 entrepreneurs to improve the way they present their business to potential funders. Having a polished pitch is the key to growing your business!

During the first part of the day, all delegates will be taken through unique, experience-based entrepreneurial training, developed by Raizcorp – described by The Economist as “the only genuine incubator in Africa”.

This year’s facilitator is best-selling author, international speaker and TV talk-show host, Justin Cohen. “ENGEN Pitch & Polish allows me to combine my two major passions – personal development and entrepreneurship – in a way that effects real change. I look forward to seeing you there!” says Justin.

After Justin’s inspirational message and training, contestants will be given the opportunity to pitch their idea or business to the audience. This is where the day heats up as contestants improve their pitches based on feedback from both Justin and the audience. Contestants must work hard to ensure that the answer to the question, “Would you invest in this person?” is a resounding “Yes!”

ENGEN Pitch & Polish, in collaboration with Engen Petroleum, Nedbank, Raizcorp, and media partners SAfm and Caxton Local Media, culminates in a final event held in Johannesburg where the winners of the regional rounds compete to be crowned the ultimate pitch champion of 2017!

Register as a delegate to attend the workshop for free. And, if you feel you have what it takes, complete the online entry form, and stand the chance to be selected as a contestant!

Either way, you will learn valuable lessons, including:

How to turn your idea into a business

How to connect with like-minded individuals

How to take your business to the next level; and most importantly

How to pitch your business to potential investors or bank managers.

Register now for this fun, stimulating, motivational – and free! – workshop.

And … whether you are a delegate or a contestant, be on time for the event! After all, if you were attending a meeting to secure funding for your business dream, would you be late?

Book NOW to ensure your place in Johannesburg on Saturday 9 September 2017. SMS PITCH to 43719 (charged at 50c per SMS) or visit www.pitchandpolish.com.