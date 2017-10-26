Increased Venture Capital Driving SA’s Business Growth

The Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA), the industry body and public policy advocate for private equity and venture capital in the region, has released its 2017 Venture Capital (VC) Success Stories report. This report highlights the role that VC plays in supporting South African business, and follows the launch of the SAVCA 2017 VC Survey that revealed that the value of VC investments increased by 134% in 2016.

The 15 case studies included in the report cover multiple sectors ranging from e-commerce and transport, to augmented-reality gaming and health and wellness.

“It is amazing to see so many home-grown businesses realising their full potential. It is clear, as showcased by the R3.5 billion invested by the end of 2016, that VC has had a tremendous impact on the development of the local economy,” says SAVCA CEO, Tanya van Lill.

“Early stage capital is essential for investee company growth, but VC adds additional valuable contributors to long-term success: strategic and operational expertise, sound corporate governance, expanded business networks and improved business processes.”

The publication not only enables VC practitioners to highlight their successes, but also captures the experiences of the entrepreneurs and business owners with whom they partner.

Continues, van Lill. “According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), creative thinking is among the top skills needed to thrive during the fourth industrial revolution. These businesses certainly demonstrate that innovative, disruptive, well-managed and relevant companies – in partnership with reputable VC players – are well placed for sustainable growth. From an app that enables affordable public transport, such as GoMetro, to one that allows for seamless, online food ordering (orderTalk). South Africa’s entrepreneurs are certainly driving the kind of local innovations that stack up well against international peers.”

“The 2017 VC Success Stories report validates that together, SAVCA’s members form a meaningful ecosystem of positive influence, patient capital and professional insights; driving economic growth and fostering innovation for South Africa and beyond,” van Lill concludes.

For full report click here