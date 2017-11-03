Incredible Eighthman, Warren Whiteley, Speaks All Things On And Off The Pitch As A Young Leader

Incredible Eighthman, Warren Whiteley, Speaks All Things On And Off The Pitch...

Warren Whiteley has quickly built up a reputation for himself as one of the most influential leaders in South African rugby.

To share more on his journey, this athletic eighthman will be speaking at the upcoming Standard Bank Business Breakfast Series in proud association with Jacaranda FM.

Warren Whiteley has been the captain of the Lions in Super Rugby since 2014 when the team was re-introduced to the competition. The team reached two finals in 2016 and 2017 since Whiteley was named captain. Whiteley was named the new 58th captain of the Springboks in 2017.

Visiting the Jacaranda FM studios this week, Whiteley, mentioned that leadership is huge within a team environment. This dynamic rugby player will give insights on how to adapt the game plan to be successful in your business and shared what it took to be top leader in the sports fraternity at 29-years-old.

Whether it is sports or business, it’s still war out there and winning requires strategy and passion, something Warren Whitely has in abundance.

Whiteley will be joined by other influential speakers: Basetsana Khumalo, Dr Makhosi Khoza and Adriana Marais.

The Standard Bank Business Breakfast Series in proud association with Jacaranda FM will take place at Montecasino (The Ballroom) on Thursday, 16 November 2017 from 07:00 to 11:30. This is the final session of the three-part series that brings business thought leaders under one roof.

Space is limited, click here to book your ticket now, so that you don’t miss out on this opportunity to catch the last leg of the series.

This instalment is themed ‘What’s Your Next?’. This initiative is brought to you by Jacaranda FM, in partnership with Standard Bank.

Find out more.