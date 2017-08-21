It’s Your Time To Get Excited About Your Financial Independence

Vital Stats

Join us at Date: 16th of September

16th of September Venue: Radisson Blu, V&A Waterfront

Radisson Blu, V&A Waterfront Event start time: 08:00 for 09:00

08:00 for 09:00 Event end time: 13:30

13:30 Ticket costs : R150 for adults (18 years and older) and R70 for young adults (13 – 17 years)

I remember vividly how I felt when I lost my first tooth – the excitement that came with leaving it in a little box under my pillow, waiting for the tooth fairy to flutter in and wave her magic wand. I woke up filled with anticipation, and can still feel the thrill of discovering a 5 rand note in the place where my tooth used to be. Even at that young age, I was contemplating how the gap in my smile was in fact an opportunity to earn extra pocket money.

It was there that my journey to financial independence started. As a woman, it can seem like a daunting prospect, but a recent study proved that women make superior investors. As more women are taking on the role as bread winners in their families, it is vital that you expose yourself to alternative investment solutions.

Redefine your relationship with money by joining us at the Women & Wealth event where our speakers will share their journey to financial independence and key lessons on how to create wealth.

Watch our invitation video by clicking here

You will receive a complimentary brunch, a R100 Wealth Migrate Investment voucher to start you off on your own journey and a special gift bag from our sponsors. In addition to this, we will have an “on the day” competition where you can win an amazing prize for simply taking snaps on your phone.

Related: 10 Successful SA Women Entrepreneurs’ Top Advice On Balancing Work And Family

Inspirational Speakers On The Day

HILDA LUNDERSTEDT

Director and Founding Member of the Lunderstedt Group, investing in entrepreneurial businesses using technology to disrupt industries and create a better world. I am a business women, mother, traveler and philanthropist/humanitarian and living a successful, yet balanced life my constant challenge.

NELISIWE MASANGO

Founder and Director: Bear Run Investments and FeFine (Females with Finance), Entrepreneur, Financial wellness coach, Day trader, Investor and an Inspirational speaker as well as an Aspiring equestrian. “Financially enabling the Next generation of Smart, Savvy & Successful and proud South Africans ” – NM

DANIELE BEZUIDENHOUT

Daniele Bezuidenhoudt is passionate about exponential technologies and how it can be used to change the world as we know it. She is currently working at Capitec Bank, in their innovation department. Her team is responsible of using exponential technologies and FinTech companies to build the bank, or in her view rather, the financial industry of the future.

KELLY PICKEN

Kelly Picken a serial philanthropist has dedicated her life to being the best mom and wife she can be, while pursuing purposeful projects in the communities she touches. She was originally from Johannesburg and graduated as a lawyer qualifying in both South Africa and the UK.

Related: Celebrating The Multi-Faceted Woman

MARIELLA KAYAT

As the owner of Markay Trading cc, Mariella is a business woman, entrepreneur, wife, mother, daughter, fundraiser, and nature-lover. She is also a recent Finalist in Welfare and Civil Society Organisations sector of CEO Global’s Africa’s Most Influential Women in Business & Government Awards.

THEREZA RAUTENBACH

As a property investor, she has experienced the benefits and wealth creation that real estate ownership generate. She is passionate about helping her clients to preserve their wealth through ownership of offshore property and earning offshore income in first world currencies.

Bring all the special women in your life, young and old alike!